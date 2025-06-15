Breaking News
Updated on: 15 June,2025 08:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

An official statement said that around 572 informal homes in areas such as Rupvate Nagar, Milind Nagar, Pharlewadi, SRA projects, and nearby footpaths in the Magathane region will be impacted

To ensure smooth progress of the project, MMRDA is offering three resettlement options to project-affected families (PAPs). Representational Pic/File

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has begun the rehabilitation process for families affected by the proposed Thane-Borivali twin tunnel project.

The twin tunnel project will be connecting Thane (Tikujiniwadi) and Borivali-Magathane.


An official statement said on Sunday, "Around 572 informal homes in areas such as Rupvate Nagar, Milind Nagar, Pharlewadi, SRA projects, and nearby footpaths in the Magathane region will be impacted."


It said that to ensure smooth progress of the project, MMRDA is offering three resettlement options to project-affected families (PAPs). All families have been asked to submit their preferred option in writing.

Three resettlement choices for affected families-

1- Monetary compensation

Eligible families can receive financial compensation based on the size of their current homes, as per MMRDA’s policy.

2- Permanent housing

MMRDA will provide ready-to-move flats either at the Borivali Integrated Housing Complex or in the Rental Housing Scheme at Mira-Bhayander. These homes are built by M/s. Gujarat and M/s. Sonam Enterprises.

3- Rehabilitation under SRA scheme

Families can also choose to be part of a Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) project by M/s. Bhardwaj Developers. In this case, they will get new homes at the same site after redevelopment. Until then, temporary housing will be arranged.

"MMRDA has formally informed all affected residents to choose one of the above options and submit their written application to the Authority without delay. Once applications are received, appropriate legal and administrative action will be initiated accordingly," the official statement said.

The MMRDA has asked all affected families to submit their choice in writing as soon as possible. Once the preferences are received, further legal and administrative steps will be taken to move forward with the project.

For help in submitting applications or for more information, affected residents can contact Deputy Collector Rohini Akhade at 022-26597494.

