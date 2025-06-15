From 'Last Seen' to 'Dots': How Gen-Z daters are decoding 'Virtual Body Language'

5 in 7 Indian daters revealed that it isn't about sitting cross-legged or maintaining eye contact anymore. The real deal is the speed of reply, choice of emojis, uppercase vs lowercase texts, proper use of punctuation, how long you've been left on read, and more

With both Millennials and Gen-Z currently exploring the dating scene across India, they are know what they are looking for but turns out Gen Z is the master of decoding body language, whether in real life or online.

Indian dating app QuackQuack recently surveyed 7,500 daters between 18 and 26 years, where a whopping 43 per cent said 'Virtual Body Language' is a thing in dating now; the modern daters are reading between the lines (in their chats). 5 in 7 Indian daters revealed that it isn't about sitting cross-legged or maintaining eye contact anymore. The real deal is the speed of reply, choice of emojis, uppercase vs lowercase texts, proper use of punctuation, how long you've been left on read, and more.

The study drew participants from both metros and suburbs, representing a diverse mix of people from various professional backgrounds, including IT, healthcare, finance, marketing, content creation, fashion, and more. It also included students, entrepreneurs, and those currently between jobs.



Ravi Mittal, founder and CEO of the app, says, "The key takeaway of this survey is that in online dating, it is not just about what you say; it's also about how you say it. Also, it reaffirmed one thing about Gen-Zs: they are highly emotionally intelligent. Even something as small as a pause in typing does not escape their notice."

Notice the Dots?

2 in 5 female daters disclosed that how a match ends any conversation reveals a lot about them. According to these women, ending a sentence with a 'full stop' often indicates the person is sorted, decisive, and knows what they want. While people who leave the sentence dangling with "..." are still in the exploratory phase and might be more casual about the connection. Sweta, from Delhi, said, "I don't have hard proof, but I'll swear by it; people who leave three dots are usually exploring. They'll leave both you and the sentence hanging. I know it's speculative, but what body language isn't? I have been on dating apps for the past two years, and I've noticed this pattern at least 3 out of 5 times."

Punctuation, please

21 per cent of daters mentioned that punctuation isn't just grammar. It plays a big role in understanding virtual body language. Someone particular about it is typically more serious and putting extra effort into perfection. It suggests their genuine desire to impress their match. On the other hand, ones who text with chaotic grammar, with no care for commas and full stops, and follow an erratic structure are assumed to be possibly chatting with multiple matches at a time, hence the rushed texts.

These daters were also quick to clarify that while this is usually the pattern, it isn't a hard rule. They called it an 'online dating hunch' rather than a final judgment.

Are emojis the new emotional barometer?

36 per cent of male daters from metros said they prefer matches who use emojis in moderation. While too many can give off a clingy and juvenile vibe, none at all can feel impersonal and detached. Dhruv (25) from Mumbai said, "We usually notice that adding one or two emojis or reacting to a message makes an interaction fun and polite too. Usually, matches who use emojis thoughtfully are trying to ensure their tone comes through clearly, and that's a good sign. It's not about the emoji itself but the thought behind it. I believe it shows they are really interested in you."

Last seen!

19 per cent of daters said they do check their match's 'last seen' or online status. If someone is online but chooses not to reply, that's the digital body language equivalent of walking past you in real life and pretending not to see you. Simran, an architect from Bengaluru, commented, "We call it 'haunting.' In ghosting, at least you don't see the person. But in this case, their ignorance haunts you. I always watch out for this virtual body language. If someone can't acknowledge my presence, they are not for me."

The time you spent typing

Over 34 per cent of daters above 20 from Tier 1 and 2 cities confessed that they feel a mix of nerves and excitement when they see their match typing.

For these high EQ daters, the 'typing indicator' is an emotional cue.

The longer it lingers, the higher the anticipation. These daters believe that the time someone spends typing directly shows how invested and 'sweetly anxious' they are about the connection. It often implies a genuine interest.