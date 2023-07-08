Deepika Padukone turns into cheerleader for husband Ranveer Singh after being trolled for no post on his birthday

Deepika Padukone becomes a cheerleader for her husband Ranveer Singh. Deepika Padukone shared Vogue's Instagram post

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are unquestionably one of the most loved celebrity couples in Bollywood. After falling in love while filming ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela’ and dating for almost six years, the popular couple got married in 2018. Ranveer and Deepika's relationship has made headlines multiple times because of rumours of problems in paradise. The couple, however, constantly denied the rumours and maintained that they are still together.

The Pathaan actress recently become a cheerleader for her husband Ranveer Singh. Deepika Padukone shared Vogue's Instagram post, where they lauded the 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’ actor in the article for his significant contribution to men's fashion in India. The happy wife, evidently overjoyed after reading the post, uploaded it on her Instagram story, captioning it with the words: "Hell Yea."

Deepika Padukone's shoutout post for Ranveer Singh came as a pleasant surprise to the couple's fans, who had been furious with the actress for failing to post on her husband's birthday.

Ranveer turned 38 on July 6, Thursday. Deepika's followers were anticipating a special social media post dedicated to her husband on his birthday. However, the actress chose not to put out any posts for unclear reasons. This certainly irritated Ranveer Singh's fans, who have been criticizing Deepika over it.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’ alongside Alia Bhatt, the forthcoming Karan Johar film, which will be released in theatres on July 28. He is also going to replace Shah Rukh Khan as the eponymous character in ‘Don 3’ in Farhan Akhtar's forthcoming film. Later, Ranveer Singh will work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali again on the next film ‘Baiju Bawra’. There have been reports that Sanjay Leela Bhansali will redesign Heeramandi’s set for ‘Baiju Bawra’.

Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of her ambitious forthcoming film Project K, directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Prabhas. She will soon be featured in Fighter, a film directed by Siddharth Anand that will mark her first onscreen collaboration with superstar Hrithik Roshan.