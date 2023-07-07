Breaking News
Mumbai rains: Brace for a wet weekend, says IMD; issues yellow alert
Mumbai: Dalit woman says kept as bonded labourer, raped by 11 and left for dead
Mumbai: Majority of city’s garbage complaints resolved, only 24 remain, says BMC
Mumbai: Rs 35 lakh siphoned off in 10 days
BMC plans diwali gift for city: One lane of Gokhale bridge
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Deepika Padukone gets trolled for not posting birthday wish for husband Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone gets trolled for not posting birthday wish for husband Ranveer Singh

Updated on: 07 July,2023 05:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

The absence of a birthday post for Ranveer on Deepika's Instagram account has caused disappointment among fans, who took to her last post, featuring a picture of her enjoying an ice cream, to express their discontent.

Deepika Padukone gets trolled for not posting birthday wish for husband Ranveer Singh

Source/Instagram

Listen to this article
Deepika Padukone gets trolled for not posting birthday wish for husband Ranveer Singh
x
00:00

Deepika Padukone, a renowned actress with an illustrious career, has recently faced criticism for not posting a birthday message for her husband and actor, Ranveer Singh, who celebrated his 38th birthday on July 6. As one of the most loved and followed celebrities on social media platforms, particularly Instagram, where she boasts a staggering 74.6 million followers, 


The absence of a birthday post for Ranveer on Deepika's Instagram account has caused disappointment among fans, who took to her last post, featuring a picture of her enjoying an ice cream, to express their discontent. Comment sections were flooded with remarks expressing eagerness for a birthday wish dedicated to Ranveer. Some fans questioned the lack of a post for her husband's special day, while others directly requested Deepika to share something in honor of his birthday. 


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)


One user wrote: "Me waiting for Ranveer's bdy wish post on Deepika's insta whole day", while the other said: "Husband ki bday ka post nhi lagaya???"

Another fan commented: "Post something on your hubby birthday". One user said, "Is this for @ranveersingh....? #BirthdaySpecial. (sic.)"

Meanwhile, Ranveer's social media accounts were inundated with birthday wishes from fans and fellow celebrities, highlighting the stark contrast in the public's reaction between the two stars. Deepika and Ranveer are widely regarded as one of the most powerful couples in Bollywood. They tied the knot in November 2018, exchanging vows in traditional Konkani and Sindhi ceremonies held in Italy.

Looking ahead, Ranveer's upcoming projects include Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, where he will star opposite Alia Bhatt. As for Deepika, she has an exciting lineup of films in the pipeline, including Project K,.

It's important to note that while the absence of a birthday post from Deepika for Ranveer has garnered attention and criticism, it's crucial to respect personal choices and avoid speculating on the dynamics of their relationship. Public figures, like any individual, have their own reasons and ways of celebrating special occasions, and it is not for us to pass judgment or draw conclusions.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

ranveer singh deepika padukone bollywood Bollywood Buzz bollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK