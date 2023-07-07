Deepika Padukone gets trolled for not posting birthday wish for husband Ranveer Singh

The absence of a birthday post for Ranveer on Deepika's Instagram account has caused disappointment among fans, who took to her last post, featuring a picture of her enjoying an ice cream, to express their discontent.

Deepika Padukone, a renowned actress with an illustrious career, has recently faced criticism for not posting a birthday message for her husband and actor, Ranveer Singh, who celebrated his 38th birthday on July 6. As one of the most loved and followed celebrities on social media platforms, particularly Instagram, where she boasts a staggering 74.6 million followers,

The absence of a birthday post for Ranveer on Deepika's Instagram account has caused disappointment among fans, who took to her last post, featuring a picture of her enjoying an ice cream, to express their discontent. Comment sections were flooded with remarks expressing eagerness for a birthday wish dedicated to Ranveer. Some fans questioned the lack of a post for her husband's special day, while others directly requested Deepika to share something in honor of his birthday.

One user wrote: "Me waiting for Ranveer's bdy wish post on Deepika's insta whole day", while the other said: "Husband ki bday ka post nhi lagaya???"

Another fan commented: "Post something on your hubby birthday". One user said, "Is this for @ranveersingh....? #BirthdaySpecial. (sic.)"

Meanwhile, Ranveer's social media accounts were inundated with birthday wishes from fans and fellow celebrities, highlighting the stark contrast in the public's reaction between the two stars. Deepika and Ranveer are widely regarded as one of the most powerful couples in Bollywood. They tied the knot in November 2018, exchanging vows in traditional Konkani and Sindhi ceremonies held in Italy.

Looking ahead, Ranveer's upcoming projects include Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, where he will star opposite Alia Bhatt. As for Deepika, she has an exciting lineup of films in the pipeline, including Project K,.

It's important to note that while the absence of a birthday post from Deepika for Ranveer has garnered attention and criticism, it's crucial to respect personal choices and avoid speculating on the dynamics of their relationship. Public figures, like any individual, have their own reasons and ways of celebrating special occasions, and it is not for us to pass judgment or draw conclusions.

