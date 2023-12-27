Karan Johar, while wishing Salman Khan on his birthday, dropped a hint about a new collaboration

Salman Khan played the role of Aman in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

On Salman Khan's birthday, filmmaker Karan Johar shared an anecdote about the superstar and why he agreed to play a supporting role in the latter's debut film ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ in 1998. Karan took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of Salman Khan as Aman from the romantic drama, which also stars Rani Mukerji, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. The filmmaker penned a heartwarming note to wish the ‘Dabangg’ star.

He wrote, “#25 years ago I was at a party lost and confused... A massive movie star came up to me and asked me why I was standing by a corner ... I told him I had been to several actors for a part but was politely rejected ... the superstar's sister is close to me so he graciously said she had spoken highly of my script and that I should meet him the next day to narrate the film to him.”

How Salman agreed to sign Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Karan said at that time in his wildest dreams, he had never imagined that he would even get the opportunity of a narration.

Karan shared, “I went with a prayer in my heart and a deep desire for a miracle and narrated the first of the film like my life depended on it... He looked at me at the interval point (by then I was looking like I was at the Sahara desert and water could keep me alive) kindly offered me water and said "I"m on!!! " I was perplexed and said but " you are in the second half" you haven't heard it?”

The filmmaker then revealed the reason why Salman did the film, despite him being in the second half of the movie. "He said 'I love your father and my sister will kill me if I don't do this movie' and that's how Salman Khan was in KKHH…"

Karan Johar hints at a new film together

The filmmaker then shared that he had the perfect Aman for the movie. "I am deeply grateful to Alvira and my father's goodwill for making sure I had the perfect Aman and SALMAN KHAN in my debut film! Gestures and stories like this just don't happen today!"

Wishing the star a happy birthday, he concluded, “Happy birthday Salman! So much love and respect for you always... Also 25 years later, we will finally have a story to tell again.. not saying any more than that happy happy birthday."