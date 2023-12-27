Salman Khan Birthday 2023: Bobby Deol plants a sweet kiss on 'mamu' at birthday party, see pics!

Salman Khan set off for his and his niece Ayat's birthday party. Bobby Deol graced the party and took to his Instagram to give his fans a glimpse of the party. Sharing some much-awaited pictures, Bobby Deol was seen affectionately planting a kiss on Salman Khan's cheek

Salman Khan and Bobby Deol

Salman Khan Birthday 2023: Today, on his birthday, December 27, Salman Khan made his return to Mumbai in the wee hours of Wednesday to celebrate his birthday, with close friends and family. For his return, the superstar donned a black shirt, a black jacket which he paired with blue jeans. Salman Khan was spotted at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

Bobby Deol plants a sweet kiss on 'mamu' at birthday party

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol)

Right after, Salman Khan set off for his and his niece Ayat's birthday party. Bobby Deol graced the party and took to his Instagram to give his fans a glimpse of the party. Sharing some much-awaited pictures, Bobby Deol was seen affectionately planting a kiss on Salman Khan's cheek, and another picture showed hands on the Tiger 3 actor's shoulders as they posed for the cameras. The caption read, "Mamu, I love you."

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan wedding

On Sunday, Salman attended the intimate nikah ceremony of his brother-actor Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma's residence in Mumbai. The complete Khan family including Salman, Sohail, Salim Khan, Salma Khan, Helen, Alvira Agnihotri, Atul Agnihotri along with their friends Raveena Tandon, Riddhima Pandit, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh attended the nikah ceremony of Arbaaz and Sshura.

In another video, Salman Khan was seen grooving with Arhaan Khan to Harshdeep Kaur's live performance. The 'Tiger 3' star was seen in a grey Pathani kurta for the wedding. Meanwhile, Arbaaz took to his social media handle to share his first pics with his bride. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!" As soon as the pictures were uploaded, fans and followers flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.

Salman Khan work front

Meanwhile, on the film front, Salman was recently seen in the action thriller film 'Tiger 3'. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. Talking exclusively about the massive box office collection of 'Tiger 3', Salman told ANI, "It was Diwali time and the World Cup was going on and everyone's interest was in that but despite that the numbers that we have received are wonderful...we're very grateful and happy about it."