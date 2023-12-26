Salman Khan Birthday 2023: As the Bhai of Bollywood celebrates his birthday, we decided to track a journey from the love boy to the Tiger who is equipped and able to save an entire country

Salman Khan celebrates his Birthday on 27th December

Listen to this article Salman Khan Birthday 2023: Looking back at the time when actor wowed us with his chocolate boy charm x 00:00

While we are still revelling in the Christmas spirit and holiday mode, the tinsel town and the fandom have another reason to celebrate amid all this – it's Bollywood's Bhai's birthday. Yes, we are talking about Salman Khan. The 'Tiger 3' star celebrates his birthday on December 27, turning 58. As we witness his stardom with 'Tiger' and how it re-established him as a superstar, our very own Salman was once a lover boy who would fight the world but also had the chocolate boy charm very handy.

So, to show that the phenomenon of Salman Khan was born with a romantic drama straight out of the mill of Sooraj Barjatya, known for making movies about family values. He was soon the 'Prem' that every girl wanted in her life. He didn't have to beat 100 men to pulp to impress his audience; one smile, and they were sold in minutes. Watch 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' if you don't believe us.

ADVERTISEMENT

So today, as the Bhai of Bollywood celebrates his birthday, we decided to track a journey from the love boy to the Tiger who is equipped and able to save an entire country. Read on and get on a ride with Salman Khan.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun...!

This has to be the most widely-watched Salman Khan movie and one with the highest recall value. He was an ideal son, an ideal boyfriend, brother, brother-in-law, and a good dancer. That dance with Madhuri Dixit on the foggy night is a video that a true Bollywood fan can never forget. The lover boy shined very bright here.

Judwaa

There was not one but two here, and both very much equipped to make us laugh. This is the David Dhawan era of his career where comedy ruled, and his charm backed it well. Even when he was a man involved in infidelity, he still sold it, and as an audience, we bought it.

Biwi No. 1

Talking of infidelity, "Biwi No. 1" is the movie where he did that. A movie that has had countless re-runs on satellite television and still has an audience. This Salman Khan was very much marinated in the Dhawan universe, and he knew what was needed to make this formula work now.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

He was also the lover boy of Bhansali’s aching cinema that spoke of love stories that were incomplete physically but were complete in the karmic sense. "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam" was about a man who finds love while learning music. The musical showed a side of Salman that was never explored, and we thank Bhansali for it.

Hum Saath Saath Hain

This is the most timid Salman Khan one can ever see as he was the perfect beta and an even perfect brother who could go to any lengths to be the righteous man. 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' is a guilty pleasure for most of Salman's fans, and the movie will never go out of trend.