'Jab upper wala chahega', says Salman Khan as he opens up about his plans of getting married

Bollywood superstar, Salman Khan who is currently busy enthralling his fans and cinema-goers with his freshly released 'family entertainer', 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', recently sat inside the iconic witness box of India's one of the most popular talk shows, 'Aap Ki Adalat', where he had a poignant interrogation session with the host, Rajat Sharma.

The Bhaijaan of Bollywood who never fails to impress fans with his charming personality, wit and humour, Salman was seen at his candid best as he spoke about his love life, having kids and more at length with Rajat Sharma on the latest episode of 'Aap Ki Adalat' and also answered the million dollar question, 'When is Salman Khan getting married'.

When Sharma asked the superstar about his intentions to get hitched, quite cheekily Salman replied, "Jab uper wala chahega, Sir (When God Almighty wills so). Two individuals are needed for marriage. In the first case, the marriage did not happen. When I said yes, somebody said, no. When somebody said yes, I said no. Now there is 'no' from both sides. When both sides say 'yes', the marriage will take place. There's still time. I am 57. I want this time it should be the first and last. Matlab ek biwi honi chahiye (There should be a wife)."

The actor who have had many affairs with his fellow female co-stars in the past, further explained the reason why he is still unmarried. Salman said, "Actually, sabhi achhe hain (all my previous girlfriends were good), the fault lies in me. When the first one left, it could have been her fault, when the second one and then the third one left, there could be faults with them, but with the fourth one, doubt creeps in whether the fault lies with them or me. In the fifth case, it could have been 60:40. But when more left, it is then confirmed that it was my fault. None of them had any fault. It is only my fault. Probably a kind of fear in their mind that I may not be able to give them happiness in life. I am sure they are all happy wherever they are."

While Salman has no desire to tie the knot anytime soon, he sure does want to have kids and enjoy and experience fatherhood to the fullest. When Sharma asked Khan how many children does he want, to which Salman gave a hilarious reply, he said, "Many. If I have one, and another after 5-6 years, I can play with them for 20-25 years. This is called dedication, consistency, and persistence."

"Abhi kya bolu woh toh plan tha. Plan tha. Bahu ka nahi tha, baccha ke tha. Lekin ab woh law ke hisaab se woh toh Hindustan mein ho nahi sakta. Toh ab dekhenge kya kare (What to say, that was the plan. It wasn't for a daughter-in-law, it was for a child. But according to the Indian laws, it's not possible. Now we'll see what to do)," the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' further added.

When Mr Sharma asked whether he wishes to write an autobiography on his love affairs, Salman, who was believed to be in a romantic relationship with Katrina Kaif, Zareen Khan, Iulia Vantur and others at some point in his life, gave yet another hilarious reply and said, "My love stories will go with me to the grave".

Superstar Salman Khan who is currently seen in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' opposite Pooja Hegde, will next be seen in his much-awaited third instalment of the successful spy-thriller, 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'Tiger 3', which also stars Katrina Kaif. 'Tiger 3' will hit screens on Diwali this year.