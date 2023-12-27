Salman Khan rang in his 58th birthday on Wednesday. To wish 'Bhaijaan' fans started gathering in large numbers outside his Galaxy residence to catch the superstar's glimpse at midnight itself

Pictures/Yogen Shah, Crowd pic/Instant Bollywood

Listen to this article Salman Khan Birthday 2023: Fans have been camping outside actor's residence since midnight to catch a glimpse of the star! x 00:00

Salman Khan Birthday 2023: Salman Khan rang in his 58th birthday on Wednesday. To wish 'Bhaijaan' fans started gathering in large numbers outside his Galaxy residence to catch the superstar's glimpse at midnight itself. However, Bhaijaan did not show up in the night. As of now, fans are still waiting in Bandra for the superstar to show up.

Fans have been camping outside the actor's residence since midnight to catch a glimpse of the star

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans from different cities have been waiting outside Salman Khan's Mumbai residence since Tuesday night to celebrate the star's birthday. Many of them brought huge posters of Salman with them. The crowd has been growing since midnight. As of now, the police have barricaded the roads to prevent the streets from being overwhelmed by the hundreds of fans gathering outside the actor's residence, hoping to catch a glimpse of the birthday boy!

Take a look:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Fans of Salman Khan gather outside his residence in Mumbai, as the actor celebrates his 58th birthday. pic.twitter.com/kr06nR822T — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2023

The Fans have started gathering outside Galaxy Apartments to wish Megastar Salman Khan on his birthday and have a glimpse of him on this special day.



HBD MAHANAYAK SALMAN#HappyBirthdaySalmanKhanpic.twitter.com/gQr0JU5t4h — Rohit Pathak î¨ (@Being_Rohitp) December 27, 2023

Salman Khan's midnight birthday bash

Following his 'special' day the Khan family hosted a party at Arpita Khan Sharma's residence in Mumbai. What makes this day even more special is that it coincides with the birthday of his niece Ayat. The mamu-niece duo celebrated their birthday together every year. This year too it was a joint affair. The duo cut the cakes at an intimate birthday bash in the presence of family and close friends. Several videos went viral giving a glimpse of Salman's midnight birthday celebration.

In the videos, looking handsome as always, the 'Dabangg' actor wore a black shirt paired with blue jeans. He was seen singing the birthday song for his niece as she cut her large cake with dad Aayush Sharma and mom Arpita Khan.

The bash was attended by Lulia Vantur, Arbaaz Khan, Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan Khan, Sohail Khan, Helen, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Aayush Sharma, Arpita Khan Sharma, Bobby Deol and others.

Salman Khan's work front

Meanwhile, on the film front, Salman was recently seen in the action thriller film 'Tiger 3'.Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.

Talking exclusively about the massive box office collection of 'Tiger 3', Salman told ANI, "It was Diwali time and the World Cup was going on and everyone's interest was in that but despite that the numbers that we have received are wonderful...we're very grateful and happy about it." 'Tiger 3' is the third instalment of the Tiger franchise and a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of 'War' and 'Pathaan'. Salman has still not announced his next project.

(With inputs from ANI)