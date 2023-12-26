Hansal Mehta reviews 'Dunki', applauds Shah Rukh Khan-starrer for 'tugging at your heartstrings'

Talking about how much he loved Dunki, Hansal Mehta took to 'X' (formerly Twitter) to express that even though the movie was not perfect, it does not matter because he enjoyed it

Shah Rukh Khan's latest 'Dunki', helmed by Rajkumar Rao, may not have created a ruckus at the box office, but it has been earning great reviews from critics in the industry. One such industry member who has taken to 'X' to review the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer is Hansal Mehta. The filmmaker shared a heartfelt tweet praising the talents of the director and Shah Rukh Khan.

Hansal Mehta reviews 'Dunki'

Talking about how much he loved Dunki, Hansal Mehta took to 'X' (formerly Twitter) to express that even though the movie was not perfect, it does not matter, "I really enjoyed #Dunki. Not perfect but so what. It’s perfectly fine. It gave me what I miss at the movies. It was nostalgic, heartfelt, simple and an ode to what our films once used to be. Not a film I want to overanalyse or overthink. Give me a Rajkumar Hirani film any day. Nice to end the year with Shah Rukh Khan tugging at your heart strings, looking into her eyes with love and playing a softie. Lovely ensemble and an enduring charm pervades the film which is not a drama, not a comedy, not a tragedy and not a thriller. It is a Rajkumar Hirani film all the way. Go watch it and decide for yourself (sic)."

Shah Rukh Khan opens up about his next film after 'Dunki'

Shah Rukh Khan has also not given an interview in almost a year and has solely relied on his trusty Asksrk to do the promotional effort instead of interviews. But it seems like the sun has risen, and Shah Rukh Khan is open to interviews. In a new chat with Raya Abirached, Shah Rukh Khan confessed that he wants to take up a role that is "more age-real" but where he will still be a star. Speaking about his next film, he said, "I think I will start one in March or April now. I have been attempting now to do a film that is more age-real to me and play it still as the protagonist and the star of the film.”

During the conversation, Shah Rukh Khan mentioned what drew him to 'Dunki'. The actor said, "To be honest, what draws you to a Rajkumar Hirani film is Rajkumar Hirani, and it’s a very heartfelt film.”