‘If he hadn’t been called for emergency duty, he’d still be alive’

Kin of ‘ever-smiling’ cabin crew Deepak Pathak, who was technically on medical leave on June 12, struggle to come to terms with their loss

Air India crew member Deepak Pathak and his wife Poonam

I’m going to London. Flight is at 1.30 pm. I’ll call you after I land.” These were the last words Air India staffer and Badlapur resident Deepak Pathak, 35, one of the 12 crew members feared dead in the June 12 Ahmedabad plane crash, said to his mother and wife before boarding the ill-fated Flight AI-171.

Pathak, who was on medical leave and scheduled to resume working only on June 14, had received an unexpected email from his office on the morning of July 11, following which, he dutifully packed his bags and left for Ahmedabad immediately. Pathak had been working for the airline for 11 years.

Soon after news of the crash broke, Pathak’s sisters, Varsha and Shrutika, received a call from the airline’s office in Mumbai, asking them to proceed to Ahmedabad. In a state of shock, the women, accompanied by three male relatives, departed immediately, hoping that Pathak had survived.



Rawal Compound in Badlapur, where Pathak’s family resides. Pics/Shrikant Khuperkar

Pathak’s father, Balasaheb Baburao Pathak, a retiree, used to work at the Matunga Carriage Workshop. During his service years, the family lived in railway quarters in Mumbai, where Pathak completed his education. After the patriarch’s retirement, the family moved to Rawal Compound in Badlapur, where they now reside on the second floor of Building F.

Popular figure

Originally from Naitale Gaon in Niphad taluka, Nashik district, Pathak married Poonam, who hails from the same village, four years ago. The sociable 35-year-old was active on social media and often engaged in community events. His kind nature and ever-ready smile made him popular in the neighbourhood, according to neighbours.

News of the tragedy has stunned the entire locality. Neighbours have been constantly visiting the Pathak residence to express their grief and offer support. When this correspondent asked for directions, an auto driver instantly responded, “Are you going to Pathak’s house? Sit, I’ll take you there.” His words spoke volumes about the community's collective grief.

Though Pathak’s name appeared on the emergency list of passengers, his immediate family still struggles to believe the devastating reality. “He wasn’t supposed to be there. If he hadn’t been called for emergency duty, he’d still be alive,” said a grieving relative. His mother, father, and wife still hold on to hope that he will return.

Only six months ago, Deepak was promoted to a higher post, a moment that brought joy and pride to his family. Today, the same family, haunted by memories and unanswered questions, faces a heart-wrenching silence.