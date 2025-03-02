Breaking News
Mumbai: Matunga’s new Z bridge finally open after a year
New India Co-Operative Bank scam: Cops may declare bank’s acting chair, husband as absconders
Forest department busts illegal excavation in Virar forest
Mumbai: Teen panics at nakabandi, hits barricade and two cars in bid to flee
Ulhasnagar: Booze parties in municipal school’s nursing room?
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Matungas new Z bridge finally open after a year

Mumbai: Matunga’s new Z bridge finally open after a year

Updated on: 02 March,2025 07:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

Commuters will no longer have to take long detours with the launch of the revamped east-west connector—now wider and covered

Mumbai: Matunga’s new Z bridge finally open after a year

Which was a narrower and open to the elements. Pic/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Matunga’s new Z bridge finally open after a year
x
00:00

The newly constructed Matunga Z Bridge has finally opened, more than a year after the original foot overbridge (FOB) was shut for reconstruction.
mid-day had reported in January that the bridge would open to public in February. “The Z bridge has been opened and there are a few finishing works that can keep happening. As promised, we have opened the bridge in February-end,” a CR spokesperson said.


The snazzy new Z bridge is an improvement on its predecessor
The snazzy new Z bridge is an improvement on its predecessor


The snazzy new bridge is a crucial link between Matunga east and west, and is used by lakhs of officegoers, students and local residents, who have been forced to take long detours while the FOB was shut. There are several municipal schools in the area, IES, Raja Shivaji school complex, apart from colleges like Ruia, Ruparel, Khalsa, VJTI and Welingkar, besides the vegetable market, flower market and several temples. The bridge’s closure in January 2024 caused great inconvenience to pedestrians who throng the area daily.


Mega block

Meanwhile, commuters can expect some disruption in local train services this morning on Central Railway due to a 10-hour block that began last night. The block which began at 11.15 pm yesterday, will end at 9.15 am today.

Due to this, no local or mail/express trains will go beyond Byculla on the main line and Wadala on the harbour line. Up and Down suburban services on the Main line will be short terminated at and originate from Byculla, Parel, Dadar and Kurla stations. The Central Railway has asked the BEST undertaking to run additional buses between affected railway stations.

The block has been scheduled for the extension of platforms 12 and 13 at CSMT to accommodate longer 24-coach trains. On Monday, too, the CSMT-Karjat local leaving CSMT at 4.47 am will short-originate from Mumbra at 5.53 am.

On Western Railway, too, train services will be hit till 11am, while re-girdering work on the fast lines between Grant Road and Mumbai Central stations is carried out from 10 pm on Saturday to 11 am on Sunday.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

matunga central railway mumbai railways mumbai local train mumbai trains mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK