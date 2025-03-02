Commuters will no longer have to take long detours with the launch of the revamped east-west connector—now wider and covered

Which was a narrower and open to the elements. Pic/Ashish Raje

The newly constructed Matunga Z Bridge has finally opened, more than a year after the original foot overbridge (FOB) was shut for reconstruction.

mid-day had reported in January that the bridge would open to public in February. “The Z bridge has been opened and there are a few finishing works that can keep happening. As promised, we have opened the bridge in February-end,” a CR spokesperson said.

The snazzy new Z bridge is an improvement on its predecessor

The snazzy new bridge is a crucial link between Matunga east and west, and is used by lakhs of officegoers, students and local residents, who have been forced to take long detours while the FOB was shut. There are several municipal schools in the area, IES, Raja Shivaji school complex, apart from colleges like Ruia, Ruparel, Khalsa, VJTI and Welingkar, besides the vegetable market, flower market and several temples. The bridge’s closure in January 2024 caused great inconvenience to pedestrians who throng the area daily.

Mega block

Meanwhile, commuters can expect some disruption in local train services this morning on Central Railway due to a 10-hour block that began last night. The block which began at 11.15 pm yesterday, will end at 9.15 am today.

Due to this, no local or mail/express trains will go beyond Byculla on the main line and Wadala on the harbour line. Up and Down suburban services on the Main line will be short terminated at and originate from Byculla, Parel, Dadar and Kurla stations. The Central Railway has asked the BEST undertaking to run additional buses between affected railway stations.

The block has been scheduled for the extension of platforms 12 and 13 at CSMT to accommodate longer 24-coach trains. On Monday, too, the CSMT-Karjat local leaving CSMT at 4.47 am will short-originate from Mumbra at 5.53 am.

On Western Railway, too, train services will be hit till 11am, while re-girdering work on the fast lines between Grant Road and Mumbai Central stations is carried out from 10 pm on Saturday to 11 am on Sunday.