Shobha Sonaghare couldn’t stop sobbing the moment she heard the news of the Air India AI-171 Ahmedabad-Gatwick plane crash. Her 26-year-old daughter, Roshni Sonaghare, was on board as a cabin crew member. While Shobha remained at home, surrounded by relatives trying to console her, Roshni’s father, Rajendra, and elder brother, Vighnesh, rushed to Ahmedabad.

From small town to skies

Hailing from Mandangad in Ratnagiri district, the Sonaghare family now resides in Dombivli East. Rajendra is a retired private sector employee, while Vighnesh works at a private firm. “She was the light of our home,” said a tearful relative. “Everything revolved around her. We are still praying for a miracle.”

Roshni’s aviation journey was one of grit and ambition. After completing her graduation and cabin crew training, she started her career at SpiceJet before joining Air India, where she flew international routes, a role she deeply loved. She had left for duty three days ago and was on board the Ahmedabad-London flight when tragedy struck.

“She loved flying. Even as a schoolgirl, she dreamed of wearing the uniform and serving in the skies,” said a family friend. She was also a social media influencer, with over 54,000 Instagram followers, where she shared moments from her travels and work life. Since the crash, her profile has been flooded with messages of grief.

Bride who never was

Just months ago, the family had begun preparations for Roshni’s engagement in November 2025 and her wedding in February 2026. Her fiancé, a Merchant Navy officer from Guhagar (based in Thane), rushed to Dombivli last night upon hearing the news. The match had been arranged through family connections, and venue bookings had already begun. “They were a perfect pair — educated, responsible, grounded. Everything was set. This tragedy has destroyed it all,” said her uncle Pravin Sukhdare.

A pillar, a role model

Roshni was not just a daughter — she was the backbone of her family. With her steady income, she supported her parents and brother, ensuring they were always taken care of. From humble beginnings, she had risen to become a source of pride for both her family and her community. “She had achieved so much, yet remained so humble,” said a neighbour. “She always greeted everyone with a smile — polite, cheerful, full of life.”

History repeats itself

This isn’t the first time Dombivli has lost a daughter to an air tragedy. On May 22, 2010, 22-year-old cabin crew member Tejal Kamulkar from Tukaram Nagar was among the 158 people killed in the Mangalore air crash. The aircraft overran the hilltop runway. Her body was recovered two days later.

Fifteen years on, Roshni Sonaghare’s story tragically mirrors Tejal’s — both ambitious, both from Dombivli, both lost to the skies. “These girls weren’t just flight crew. They were symbols of hope, courage, and pride for young women across this city,” said a retired teacher who knew both families. “Their loss is deeply personal — and immeasurable.”

A city holds its breath

As the family waits for DNA test confirmations from authorities, Dombivli stands united in mourning. Friends, neighbours, colleagues, and strangers have come together in grief. The city watches, prays, and remembers a young woman whose light once touched many lives.