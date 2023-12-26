Breaking News
Shah Rukh Khan on Aryan and Suhana joining the industry: ‘it’s a choice they made’

Updated on: 26 December,2023 06:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

During a promotional visit to Saudi Arabia, he gave an interview to MBC Bollywood, where he discussed his two kids, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan on Aryan and Suhana joining the industry: ‘it’s a choice they made’

In Pic: Shah Rukh Khan talked about his kids Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan on Aryan and Suhana joining the industry: ‘it’s a choice they made’
Shah Rukh Khan has been surprising fans with his films. After ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Jawan’, the actor is currently enjoying the success of his recent release, ‘Dunki’. During a promotional visit to Saudi Arabia, he gave an interview to MBC Bollywood, where he discussed his two kids, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan.


When talking about how he feels about his kids joining the industry, the actor said, “It’s double stress. We have more Fridays to look forward to or get anxious about. More thrills of box office and worries and dealing with each other but I’m happy because… My son and my daughter are in their 20s so they have kind of seen my life at least for a good 10-12 years as an actor and experienced it firsthand. Maybe there were times when I have reacted to situations as an actor or a star and they have not comprehended it but stood by me, tried to give me solace or celebrated with me without realising the importance of what was happening in my life.”


Further in the conversation, he called the life of an actor and storyteller  “reclusive” and said, “Because of the kind of work we do, we are always on our set in dark rooms like this with great lighting. Then you go back home and that’s it.” 


While emphasizing that joining the industry was Aryan and Suhana’s own decision, Shah Rukh shared, “I’m happy that now that they themselves are into films and it’s a choice they made. Me and Gauri as a family, we never told them to do this or that, free to choose what they wish to. One of them chose to be an actor, my daughter. My son decided to learn direction so both of them are in films. Son is directing the film, the daughter has already acted in one film.”

The actor also feels that his kids might be kinder to him and said, “And I think they will both understand the 10-12 years of what they have gone through with me and may be they will take to me more kindly and be nicer and gentler with me. Maybe they will realise that I was making too much of nothing and it’s great fun to be acting. I wish them the best. I wish them a lot of hard work,” he said.

