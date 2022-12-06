×
Breaking News
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde’s busy schedule costs BMC Rs 6 lakh/month
Mumbai: Measles vaccination goes slow with only 5 per cent kids getting dose in 3 days
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway: Spot where Cyrus Mistry died gets crash cushion
Mumbai: BMC to reach out to 40,000 hawkers for PM SVANidhi loan scheme
Civic school enrollments plummeted by 27 per cent in 10 yrs: Report

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > SRKs son Aryan Khan wraps up his debut writing project

SRK’s son Aryan Khan wraps up his debut writing project

Updated on: 06 December,2022 09:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

His project is being reportedly backed by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment

SRK’s son Aryan Khan wraps up his debut writing project

Official Instagram Account of Aryan Khan


Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan must be proud parents today. The reason? Well, their son Aryan Khan has just wrapped up writing his first ever project. Aryan took to social media to announce the good news about his project.


Also Read: Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani's dancing track 'Kyaa Baat Haii 2.0' out now



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aryan Khan (@___aryan___)


He took to social media and posted a photo of the script. He captioned it as, “Wrapped with the writing…can’t wait to say action’. No sooner did he post this, his mother Gauri Khan replied in the comments section stating, “Can’t wait to watch”. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan replied, “Wow….thinking…believing….dreaming done, now onto dare….wish u the best for the first one. It’s always special….”

Also Read: Watch: Ranveer Singh tries to steal some cake from Pooja Hegde

What was really striking about the photo that Aryan had posted on social media was the ‘presence’ of the clapper board of ‘Red Chillies Entertainment’, who is reportedly producing his project. The details of the project have been strictly kept under the wraps.

Has Bigg Boss 16 lived up to your expectations?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
SRK Shah Rukh Khan aryan khan gauri khan bollywood bollywood news Bollywood News Update Bollywood Entertainment Bollywood Buzz Bollywood Breaking News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK