SRK’s son Aryan Khan wraps up his debut writing project

His project is being reportedly backed by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan must be proud parents today. The reason? Well, their son Aryan Khan has just wrapped up writing his first ever project. Aryan took to social media to announce the good news about his project.
He took to social media and posted a photo of the script. He captioned it as, “Wrapped with the writing…can’t wait to say action’. No sooner did he post this, his mother Gauri Khan replied in the comments section stating, “Can’t wait to watch”. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan replied, “Wow….thinking…believing….dreaming done, now onto dare….wish u the best for the first one. It’s always special….”
What was really striking about the photo that Aryan had posted on social media was the ‘presence’ of the clapper board of ‘Red Chillies Entertainment’, who is reportedly producing his project. The details of the project have been strictly kept under the wraps.