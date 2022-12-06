Watch: Ranveer Singh tries to steal some cake from Pooja Hegde

The 'Simmba' actor took to his Instagram handle and posted a throwback clip where he wants to eat some cake but Pooja refused him as she doesn't want to share the cake

Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hedge. Pics/Yogen Shah

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, on Monday, shared a throwback video where he is trying to steal some cake from his co-actor, Pooja Hedge.

The 'Simmba' actor took to his Instagram handle and posted a throwback clip where he wants to eat some cake but Pooja refused him as she doesn't want to share the cake.

Sharing the post, he wrote, "Sharing is caring, but @hegdepooja only cares about cake! #throwback #onset #cirkusthischristmas #shoot."

Pooja reacted to the post and wrote, "I care about you maintaining ur figure, Pams! Looking out for ya...making sure u stick to ur diet. That biscoff cake though #sorrynotsorrry."

As soon as he shared the post, fans bombarded the comment section with laughing emoticons.

Ranveer and Pooja are working together in the film 'Cirkus' which is scheduled to release on December 23.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, 'Cirkus' also stars Johnny Lever, Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Mukesh Tiwari, and Siddharth Jadhav among several others.

Set in the 1960s, 'Cirkus' trailer revolves around Ranveer in a dual role, with both the twins unaware of each other's existence. Varun Sharma too plays a double role in this family entertainer.

While Ranveer has two love interests in Pooja and Jacqueline already, he is joined by actor-wife Deepika Padukone for a song in the trailer. Deepika will be seen dancing in a special song with Ranveer . With the trailer, Rohit also gives a hint of the new universe he is planning to create with the Golmaal franchise.

Cirkus marks Ranveer and Rohit's third collaboration after Simmba (2018) and Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi, where Ranveer made a cameo appearance.

