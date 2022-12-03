Have you heard? Ranveer to join Golmaal gang

During the trailer launch of 'Cirkus', Rohit Shetty revealed that Ranveer will join the Golmaal gang in the fifth instalment

Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty

Ranveer to join Golmaal gang

It appears that after starting a supercop universe, Rohit Shetty is working on a comedy universe next. The filmmaker gave an inkling about his plans during the trailer launch of his upcoming Christmas offering, Cirkus, with Ranveer Singh in a double role. The trailer of Rohit’s adaptation of Shakespeare’s Comedy of Errors ends with the kiddie Golmaal group reaching the gates of Jamnadas Orphanage, where they grow up. The filmmaker revealed that Ranveer will join the Golmaal gang in the fifth instalment. Incidentally, Golmaal 5 was announced in 2019 and was slated to go on floors the following year. However, the Coronavirus outbreak thwarted all the plans. Going by the new developments, it looks like the pandemic gave Rohit ample time to work on the new instalment of his comedy franchise and consequently pave the way for Ranveer to enter that universe too.

Bajirao to be back again

While Rohit Shetty works on bringing Ranveer Singh into his Golmaal universe, the filmmaker is set to make the third Singham film with Ajay Devgn. Reportedly titled Singham Again, the action drama is slated to begin in April 2023, after Ajay is through with Bholaa, which releases on March 30. Whether Ranveer Singh’s Bhalero Sangram Simmba and Akshay Kumar’s Veer Sooryavanshi join Ajay’s Bajirao Singham in the climax, remains to be seen. If only Rohit would come up with better titles for his sequels than Golmaal Returns, Golmaal Again, Singham Returns, Singham Again. No?

Packing punchlines

Bhumi Pednekar is thrilled that her upcoming film Govinda Naam Mera gave her the opportunity deliver punchlines. She enthuses, “What I love the most about my dialoguebaazi in this movie is that they are from the heroine’s side. That is refreshing because, traditionally, only heroes get the best dialogues in a romantic comedy like this one, and make people laugh.” Talking about her character, Gauri, in Shashank Khaitan’s directorial venture that also stars Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani, Bhumi says, “She is an equal to a man and constantly reminds him that her gender doesn’t make her inferior. Moreover, she is the master of her own actions and decisions.”

Cause before celebrations

Hansika Motwani is set to tie the knot with businessman-fiancé Sohael Khaturiya on Sunday in Jaipur. While there is plenty of speculation about the invitees, we hear the actor has an extended guest list. Hansika, who is known for her philanthropic work, has invited underprivileged children to her wedding. That’s not all. She has also got an NGO on board to distribute dishes from the feast to underprivileged children living around the wedding venue in Jaipur.

SRK, Kajol revisit DDLJ days

Even though it has been seven years since they last shared screen space together, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s chemistry continues to mesmerise audiences. The two actors shared the stage at the Red Sea International Film Festival on Thursday and revisited their Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ, 1995) days. SRK regaled the gathering by singing the song, Tujhe dekha toh yeh jaana sanam, from their evergreen blockbuster. He also recited dialogues from their films like DDLJ and Baazigar. Kajol, who is there for the promotion of her upcoming film, Salaam Venky, egged the audience to sing along with SRK too. He wrapped up the Saudi Arabia schedule of Dunki earlier this week.

ED calling

Nora Fatehi might have represented India at the FIFA World Cup 2022 ceremony in Qatar, but the Enforcement Directorate (ED) wasn’t impressed. The officials questioned her in the Sukesh Chandrashekhar-R200 crore money laundering case in Delhi on Friday. While she has been interrogated in the past, the agency recorded her statements about the alleged conman under the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) yesterday. The questioning lasted five hours, after which Nora left the ED office. When the media outside asked if she got any gifts from Sukesh, she replied in the negative.

Can’t miss this

After a blink-and-miss appearance in Brahmastra: Part One — Shiva, Deepika Padukone will be seen in Cirkus, albeit a cameo role. She shares screen space with actor-husband Ranveer Singh in the song, Current laga re, a dekko of which features in the trailer of the upcoming comic caper. Interestingly, Deepika was recently asked by the paparazzi about making a special appearance in the laugh riot that is set in the 1960s. While she refrained from commenting, she responded with a wink.

