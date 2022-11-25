"Learning to walk for second time in life": Pooja Hegde on road to recovery

In the video, Pooja could be seen taking baby steps with the help of a walker and her nurse

Pooja Hegde. Pic/Shadab Khan

Bollywood actor Pooja Hegde, on Thursday, shared a couple of videos from her recovery journey after she suffered a ligament tear in her ankle. Taking to Instagram, Pooja shared a video which she captioned, "Two weeks back...me learning walk for the second time in my life it's so funny how you find your mind blanking on how it's done, an activity I've done all my life! #FirstSteps."

In the video, Pooja could be seen taking baby steps with the help of a walker and her nurse. In another video, she could be seen trying to get up from her bed with the help of her nurse. She captioned the video, "Fall down. Get back up, keep standing up #babysteps #recovery."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

Pooja, in October, shared a picture and a video clip on her social media handle, informing her fans that she suffered from an ankle injury which resulted in a ligament tear. She was continuing with work despite the injury as one of the posts featured her getting ready.

On the work front, Pooja will be seen in an upcoming family entertainer film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' alongside Salman Khan. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2023. Apart from Salman, Venkatesh, and Pooja, the film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, Shehnaaz Gill, and Palak Tiwari among others.

Also Read: Pooja Hegde, Vicky Kaushal team up for upcoming Bollywood project

Apart from this, she will be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' co-starring Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film, a modern-day retelling of William Shakespeare's classic comedy A Comedy of Errors, is set to release on the occasion of Christmas 2022. She is also starring in Mahesh Babu's upcoming film, which features Samyuktha Menon.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever