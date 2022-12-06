×
Breaking News
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde’s busy schedule costs BMC Rs 6 lakh/month
Mumbai: Measles vaccination goes slow with only 5 per cent kids getting dose in 3 days
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway: Spot where Cyrus Mistry died gets crash cushion
Mumbai: BMC to reach out to 40,000 hawkers for PM SVANidhi loan scheme
Civic school enrollments plummeted by 27 per cent in 10 yrs: Report

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Vicky Kaushal Kiara Advanis dancing track Kyaa Baat Haii 20 out now

Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani's dancing track 'Kyaa Baat Haii 2.0' out now

Updated on: 06 December,2022 08:39 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Makers of the upcoming comedy thriller film 'Govinda Naam Mera' on Tuesday unveiled the new song 'Kyaa Baat Haii 2.0

Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani's dancing track 'Kyaa Baat Haii 2.0' out now

Official Instagram Account of Vicky Kaushal


Makers of the upcoming comedy thriller film 'Govinda Naam Mera' on Tuesday unveiled the new song 'Kyaa Baat Haii 2.0'. Taking to Instagram, Vicky Kaushal shared a glimpse of the song which he captioned, "Yeh sirf gaana nahi hai, it's a whole vibe and it's all yours now!#KyaaBaatHaii 2.0 song out now #GovindaNaamMera streaming from 16th December, only on @disneyplushotstar! #GovindaNaamMeraOnHotstar."



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)





Also Read: Did ‘Ghodey Pe Sawaar‘ for the fun of it: Anushka Sharma

The song is a recreated version of Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu's super hit track 'Kya Baat Ay' which was released in 2018. The new version features Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani and is sung by Harrdy Sandhu and Nikitha Gandhi. Soon after the 'Raazi' actor shared the song, fans swamped the comment section with heart and fire emoticons. "My God!! This pair is," a fan commented.

Also Read: Moving In With Malaika: Malaika Arora breaks through her fear of driving

Another fan wrote, "Kyaa Baat Hai Vicku." "I am in love with this new look," another fan commented. Speaking of 'Govinda Naam Mera', the film also stars Bhumi Pednekar. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is touted to be a quirky murder mystery and is all set to stream exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from December 16, 2022. Meanwhile, Vicky will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar's next film 'Sam Bahadur' alongside Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1, 2023. Kiara, on the other hand, will also be seen in an upcoming musical romantic saga film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' alongside Kartik Aaryan. Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023. 

Has Bigg Boss 16 lived up to your expectations?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
vicky kaushal kiara advani Bhumi Pednekar bollywood OTT news OTT News Updates OTT Buzz Entertainment News Entertainment News Update Entertainment Buzz Entertainment

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK