Moving In With Malaika: Malaika Arora breaks through her fear of driving

Updated on: 06 December,2022 05:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Malaika Arora recently made her OTT debut with her show ‘Moving In With Malaika’

Pic Courtesy: PR


Only yesterday, Malaika Arora made her OTT debut with her show ‘Moving In With Malaika’. The first episode saw her expressing her fear of driving after a near death accident. She also spoke about how she would like to overcome this fear. Taking one step closer, she recalled her experience of driving a vehicle for an ad.


Calming her down with encouraging words, her sister Amrita said, “We know what you’ve been through. But I feel it’s probably like a divine intervention that you’ve been brought face to face with situation like this, where you’re probably facing your worst fear in the given moment. In this moment you have the chance to literally grab it by the lemons and get on with it. You need to counter the fear that has got instilled in you because of what happened, and keep moving on as the Malaika, who’s always taken risks and powered through any tough situation head on.”


Malaika's joy knew no bound after encountering her fear and smashing through it.

