'Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat': Akshay Kumar unveils his first look as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, WATCH!

Apart from announcing the commencement of the shoot of his debut Marathi film on Twitter, the ‘Kesari’ actor surprised his fans on social media when he unveiled his first look as the Maratha warrior on Instagram.

Akshay Kumar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (Pic courtesy: Ajay Devgn/ Twitter)

After playing the character of the fearless warrior and emperor, Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan on the silver screen, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is now set to enthrall the audience as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with his next titled, ‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat’.

The Mahesh Manjrekar directorial is a period drama which navigates the story of the extraordinary bravery shown by the seven Maratha officers of the Swarajya in 1674.

The magnum opus which marks the Marathi debut of Kumar is produced by Vaseem Qureshi. Along with Akshay, the stellar star cast of the movie includes Jay Dudhane, Utkarsha Shinde, Vishal Nikam, Virat Madke, Hardik Joshi, Satya, Akshay, Nawab Khan, and Praveen Tarde in the pivotal roles.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar could return to 'Hera Pheri' universe as Raju

Reportedly, the ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ star has begun shooting for his first Marathi film. On Tuesday, while making the announcement on Twitter, Kumar wrote, “Aaj Marathi film Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat ki shooting kar raha hoon, jismein Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ji ki bhoomika kar paana mere liye saubhagya hai. Main unke jeevan se prerna le kar aur maa Jijau ke ashirwad se mera pura prayas karoonga. Aashirwad banaye rakhiyega.” (Today I am starting the shooting of Marathi film ‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat’ in which I am lucky to be able to play the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ji. I will do my best by taking inspiration from her life and the blessing of Mother Jijau! Keep your blessings on us.) He posted a photo of himself with folded hands before Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s portrait.

Apart from announcing the commencement of the shoot of his debut Marathi film on Twitter, the ‘Kesari’ actor surprised his fans on social media when he unveiled his first look as the Maratha warrior on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

In the video, dressed in the iconic get up of Shivaji Maharaj, Akshay can be seen walking towards the camera, while a euphoric song with the slogan, ‘Jai Shivaji, Jai Bhavani’ plays in the background. ‘Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji’, wrote Akshay alongside the video.

Apart from Marathi, the much-awaited Akshay Kumar-starrer will be released on Diwali in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal