×
Breaking News
Maharashtra: Government to audit 10 per cent institutes overseen by FRA
Mumbai: Vikhroli connector to suffer another delay due to space crunch
Mumbai: Exams on Monday, but students yet to receive hall tickets
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aftab used Chinese chopper, reveals narco test
Mumbai: Western Railway records rise in suicides on tracks

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Malaika Arora is original supermodel says Kareena Kapoor Khan

Malaika Arora is original supermodel, says Kareena Kapoor Khan

Updated on: 03 December,2022 05:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

She spoke on Hotstar Specials’ ‘Moving In With Malaika’ exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar

Malaika Arora is original supermodel, says Kareena Kapoor Khan

Pic Courtesy: PR


Relationships, Glamour and more. This Bollywood's iconic diva has seen it all. Captivating the hearts of millions with her stellar dance moves and spellbinding charm - The glamorous and inspirational icon Malaika Arora makes her much awaited digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar. She is set to give fans access to her life through unfiltered conversations in an all-new, exclusive show, Hotstar Specials's 'Moving In With Malaika'. 


Also Read: ‘Mrunal Thakur: I’m told Bollywood didn’t give me a proper platform’



The close friends and family members are praising and wishing luck to their favourite Malaika for her individuality and celebrating her confidence for being a part  of a reality show. Congratulating her on the show - Moving In With Malaika, one of her closest friends and the famous 'girl gang' member, Kareena Kapoor Khan says, “We all know Malaika as a very guarded person. The fact that she is doing a reality show is super interesting. It will be amazing to see somebody as gorgeous as Malaika to kind of open up. As a friend, I think she’s rock solid, super hot and the original supermodel.”


Also Read: Anvita Dutt: Women become gatekeepers of patriarchy’

The actor further wishes Malaika saying, “Malla let your guard down and go for it. Be absolutely full of guts because No Guts, No Glory.”

Has Bigg Boss 16 lived up to your expectations?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
malaika arora Moving In With Malaika Kareena Kapoor bollywood bollywood news Bollywood Entertainment Bollywood Buzz

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK