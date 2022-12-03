×
Mrunal Thakur: I’m told Bollywood didn’t give me a proper platform

Updated on: 03 December,2022 07:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Her breakthrough film Sita Ramam evidently putting her acting chops on display, Mrunal on feedback she has received from Hindi filmmakers

Mrunal Thakur: I’m told Bollywood didn’t give me a proper platform

Mrunal Thakur


Despite her limited screen time in films like Toofan and Super 30, Mrunal Thakur managed to make a lasting impression on the big screen. It was only a matter of time, cinephiles assumed, before she got a Bollywood offering worthy of her prowess. However, it was a Telugu outing that served as Thakur’s breakthrough venture.


“They told me they were fond of my work, and apologised for the fact that Hindi cinema didn’t give me a proper platform to showcase my talent,” says Thakur, citing her recent conversations with filmmakers following the appreciation that Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Sita Ramam received.
Adding that Bollywood filmmakers are regretful for underestimating her potential, she says they have realised that she is “capable of creating iconic characters as well.”



A still from the film


Film offers, she says, have been pouring in since the August release. “But I want to play characters that are as prominent as that of Sita. I tell myself to take one day at a time. My choices will depend on how I feel about a role and not on how it is received.” 

At a time when filmmakers have trained their attention to genres like action, comedy and drama, she counts herself fortunate to have bagged a classic love story. “In this era, classic love stories are rarely made. When was the last time [we] watched a movie where two people were madly in love? I can only think of films of Shah Rukh [Khan] sir. Today, when theatres are dominated by films that are heavy in visual effects, I am happy that Sita Ramam serves as [a dose of fresh air].” 

