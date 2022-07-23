Kareena Kapoor Khan all set to return to Mumbai after month long Europe vacation

Recently, a few photos of the actress went viral on social media and people started speculating whether she is pregnant again

Kareena Kapoor Khan. Pic/PTI

Kareena Kapoor's dreamy Europe vacation has come to an end. The actor is all set to come back to India after being away for more than a month. Kareena took to her Instagram to announce her return to Mumbai. She posted a photo of herself comfortably lounging, wearing her favourite piece of clothing - a kaftan. She wrote, "I am coming home...Summer has officially ended...Get up Stand up...Get to work ...Mumbai I am ready for you..."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Arjun Kapoor was quick to comment. He wrote, "Kaftaan!!!!" Kareena jetted off to the UK in early June with her husband Saif and kids Jeh and Taimur. She later went to Italy to soak in some sun after spending a great time in London with family and friends.

Recently, a few photos of the actress went viral on social media and people started speculating whether she is pregnant again. Refuting such rumours, Kareena took to Instagram and uploaded a hilarious note. "It's the pasta and wine guys...calm down...I am not pregnant.. uff..Saif says he has already contributed way too much to the population of our country...enjoy...KKK," she quipped.

Kareena will soon be out and about in Mumbai promoting her upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chadha' with Aamir Khan. The film will be out on August 11. Apart from 'Laal Singh Chadha', She also recently wrapped up shooting her OTT debut project helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film is based on the Japanese novel 'The Devotion of Suspect X', which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead roles.

