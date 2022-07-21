Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha's BTS video is a roller-coaster ride of emotions

Here is the world of Laal Singh Chaddha, through the lens of makers who gave their 100 per cent and more, to complete the film

Last night, the official handle of Aamir Khan Production shared a wholesome behind-the-scenes video of 'Laal Singh Chaddha in making' and our hearts are already content with all its love. After dropping back-to-back melodious songs from the most magnificent playlist of 2022, the makers have uploaded a heartwarming amalgamation of everything that went behind creating India’s most promising film venture - 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

Starting from Atul Kulkarni’s writer's charm to watching Kareena Kapoor in her rawest avatar to the goofiness of the adorable actors who played the little Laal and Rupa, this 3-minute long BTS is the most touching and moving video on the internet today. The video is solid proof that Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya are the best of pals, both on-screen and off the screen.

Here is the world of Laal Singh Chaddha, through the lens of makers who gave their 100 per cent and more, to complete the film. From long script reading sessions to bonding over cinematic adventures, travelling to different locations, changing several looks, and facing the pandemic together, the team that gave Laal Singh Chaddha its true meaning is right there in the video in all its glory! Taking to social media, the makers composed an emotional note, saying “The World Of Laal Singh Chaddha.

Here is to Aamir Khan Production bringing the spotlight to the technicians - light men, spot boys, sound artists, child artists, musicians, and every single person who completes the beautiful puzzle called Laal Singh Chaddha.

'Laal Singh Chaddha', produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of Forrest Gump. The film will be released on 11 August.

