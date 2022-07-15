Aamir Khan organises Laal Singh Chaddha's special screening for SS Rajamouli, Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi

Several pictures have surfaced online in which Aamir is seen watching Laal Singh Chaddha with SS Rajamouli, Nagarjuna, and Chiranjeevi. Chiranjeevi's son Naga Chaitanya, who plays a special role in the film, also attended the screening

Aamir Khan, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, SS Rajamouli, Naga Chaitanya watch Laal Singh Chaddha. Pic/Vamsi Shekar's Instagram

Superstar Aamir Khan recently organised a special screening of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' for stalwarts SS Rajamouli, Nagarjuna, and Chiranjeevi in Hyderabad. Several pictures have surfaced online in which Aamir is seen watching the film with Rajamouli, Nagarjuna, and Chiranjeevi. Chiranjeevi's son Naga Chaitanya, who plays a special role in the film, also attended the screening.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan all set to clash at the box-office on August 11

Helmed by Advait Chandan, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump, which had Tom Hanks in the lead role. It is scheduled to release on August 11 this year.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh are also a part of the film. A few weeks ago, Aamir unveiled the film's trailer which took viewers on a joyride of emotions. The almost 3-minute-long trailer gave a glimpse into the fascinating and innocent world of 'Laal Singh Chaddha', the film's protagonist.

Also Read: Aamir Khan starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' song 'Tur Kalleyan' shot at multiple locations in India

His slow-witted approach and childlike optimism are the driving force of the movie. In the trailer, Aamir's calming voiceover and his eyes-wide-open look gave flashbacks to his mannerisms from Rajkumar Hirani's 'PK'.

It showed multiple picturesque locations, exhibiting the Indian heritage in its tranquil form. Aamir's cute chemistry with Kareena is great and Mona Singh also looked seamless in the role of the protagonist's mother.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever