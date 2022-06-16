Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan all set to clash at the box-office on August 11

After locking horns at the ticket windows in 1994 with 'Suhaag' and 'Andaz Apna Apna', and in 2007 with 'Welcome' and 'Taare Zameen Par', Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan are all set to clash again at the box-office on August 11. Kumar is bringing Aanand L Rai's 'Raksha Bandhan' whereas Aamir Khan is coming up with Advait Chandan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.
This is the second time Akshay Kumar will be working with director Anand L Rai after 'Atrangi Re'. The film also stars Abhinay Raj Singh, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika
Khanna, Sadia Khateeb and Smrithi Srikanth in prominent roles. The point to be noted here is that Akshay Kumar will be clashing with 'Mr. Perfectionist' Aamir Khan at the box office and the fans are going to experience the biggest Bollywood clash of the year.
Aamir Khan recently released the trailer of his film 'Laal Singh Chadha' at the IPL 2022 Finals, and the trailer gathered a lot of appreciation from the audience. The film will be hitting the theatres on August 11, 2022. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role opposite Aamir Khan and south actor Naga Chaitanya in a special cameo.
'Raksha Bandhan' is going to be Akshay Kumar's third release in the year 2022 after Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj, whereas Aamir Khan's last film was 'Thugs of Hindostan' which was released in 2018 and after four years, the actor is coming back on the big screen.
Apart from 'Raksha Bandhan' and 'Laal Singh Chadha, south actor Samantha Prabhu's Pan-India film 'Yashoda' is also slated to release on the occasion of Raksha
Bandhan and Independence day. Let's see which film will roar at the box office.
Also Read: Throwback Thursday: This is when Aamir Khan got the idea of 'Laal Singh Chaddha'