Updated on: 16 June,2022 04:25 PM IST
mid-day online correspondent |

Akshay Kumar is bringing Aanand L Rai's 'Raksha Bandhan' whereas Aamir Khan is coming up with Advait Chandan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan all set to clash at the box-office on August 11

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account: Aamir Khan Productions and Akshay Kumar


After locking horns at the ticket windows in 1994 with 'Suhaag' and 'Andaz Apna Apna', and in 2007 with 'Welcome' and 'Taare Zameen Par', Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan are all set to clash again at the box-office on August 11. Kumar is bringing Aanand L Rai's 'Raksha Bandhan' whereas Aamir Khan is coming up with Advait Chandan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

