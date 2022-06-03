Akshay Kumar urges people to avoid posting spoilers about 'Samrat Prithviraj'

Breaking News
Updated on: 03 June,2022 10:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Akshay and his team said that the film contains some 'awe-inspiring' moments taken from mighty ruler Prithviraj's life. He requested to keep those moments as a surprise because while watching the film, "those moments would blow their minds away"

Akshay Kumar. Pic/Instagram


Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar took to social media on Thursday, posting a special message requesting the audience to refrain from posting "spoilers" from his latest historical film 'Samrat Prithviraj.'

Akshay and his team said that the film contains some 'awe-inspiring' moments taken from mighty ruler Prithviraj's life. He requested to keep those moments as a surprise because while watching the film, "those moments would blow their minds away".




 
 
 
 
 
