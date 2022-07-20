Chiranjeevi unveils poster of Naga Chaitanya's character Balaraj from 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Taking to social media, superstar Chiranjeevi introduced the character ‘Bablu’ that will be portrayed by Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya in Laal Singh Chaddha/Pic- Instagram

Aamir Khan's highly anticipated film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is only a few weeks away from its release and the audience is extremely excited to watch the film and know the characters that will play an important part in Laal’s journey.

Also Read: Aamir Khan starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' song 'Tur Kalleyan' shot at multiple locations in India

Taking to social media, superstar Chiranjeevi introduced the character ‘Bablu’ that will be portrayed by Naga Chaitanya. In the caption, the actor jotted down “‘లాల్ సింగ్ చడ్డా’, చెడ్డీ బడ్డీ ‘బాలరాజు’ ని మీకు పరిచయం చేస్తున్నాను. అలనాటి ‘బాలరాజు’ మనవడు మన అక్కినేని నాగ చైతన్యే ఈ బాలరాజు. @chay_akkineni

Introducing #Balaraj from #LaalSinghChaddha #AamirKhan @AKPPL_Official@Viacom18Studios #LaalSinghChaddhaOnAUG11th”

Translated in English - Introducing 'Lal Singh Chadha', Cheddy Buddy 'Balaraj'. Mana is the grandson of the 'boy king' of those days. This boy king is Akkineni Naga Chaitanya. @chay_akkineni

Sharing the same, Aamir Khan Production wrote “ Introducing Balaraju from Bodipalem... played by Chaitanya Akkineni! Thank you Chaitanya for being so supportive, passionate, loving and delivering such a memorable performance and bringing Bala to life!”

Previously, Chiranjeevi also launched the poster of ‘Rupa’, which is played by Kareena Kapoor. The character introduction of Kareena was loved and appreciated nationwide.

Also Read: Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan and Sonu Nigam reunite for a song about first love, 'Main Ki Karaan?'

Meanwhile, the makers recently dropped the first music video of 'Kahani'. The song was widely appreciated and fans couldn't stop listening to it. Netizens believe that the music video plays like an important piece of the puzzle in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

'Laal Singh Chaddha', produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of 'Forrest Gump'. The film will be released on 11 August.