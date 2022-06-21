Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan look truly in love in the song 'Phir Na Aise Raat Ayegi'

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is gearing up for its release on 11th August 2022 and amidst that, the makers of the film unveiled the poster of their third song ‘Phir Na Aise Raat Ayegi’, featuring the relationship of Laal and Rupa.
Taking to their social media, Aamir Khan Productions shared a poster and captioned- "Any guesses on the singer??"
The background score design of Aamir Khan's upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' has been artistically fulfilling and a deeply enriching process for the score composer Tanuj Tiku for he got to work around the score in the most unconventional way.
Talking about the brief that was given to him, Tanuj said in a statement, "It was a slice-of-life film. Aamir sir likes Panchgani, which is why we worked there with a bunch of musicians. We played live, jammed together, and created the thematic music there. Within two weeks, all the thematic material and character motifs were readied."
He further credited Aamir Khan and the director of the film, Advait Chandan for cultivating an environment of creativity, "The culture at (Aamir's production house), and Advait's relationship with him, is noteworthy. There is always a plan in place, but the process is organic. We watched the film, and immediately decided to jump into the score composition."
Shedding light on the sonic elements and the instruments used to design the score, Tanuj shaed, "My team and I began to ideate, and we (primarily used) the violin, piano, and guitar. We'd perform the themes to him live, and the first few days were simply spent in sampling these (chunks), listening to music and creating different colour palettes for different characters and themes, based on the brief."
Also Read: Throwback Thursday: This is when Aamir Khan got the idea of 'Laal Singh Chaddha'