Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan look truly in love in the song 'Phir Na Aise Raat Ayegi'

Updated on: 21 June,2022 08:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Taking to their social media, Aamir Khan Productions shared a captivating poster of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer ‘Phir Na Aise Raat Ayegi’ which will be released on 24th June 2022

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account, Aamir Khan Productions


Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is gearing up for its release on 11th August 2022 and amidst that, the makers of the film unveiled the poster of their third song ‘Phir Na Aise Raat Ayegi’, featuring the relationship of Laal and Rupa.  

Taking to their social media, Aamir Khan Productions shared a poster and captioned- "Any guesses on the singer??"




 
 
 
 
 
