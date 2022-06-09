Aamir Khan: Very curious to see Tom Hanks' reaction to 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Talking about the same, Aamir says: "Forrest Gump is an iconic film. I am very curious to see how Tom Hanks reacts after watching the film. He is a wonderful actor"

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account: Aamir Khan Productions

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha', says he is curious to see Hollywood star Tom Hanks' reaction to the Bollywood adaptation of the iconic movie 'Forrest Gump'.

Talking about the same, Aamir says: "Forrest Gump is an iconic film. I am very curious to see how Tom Hanks reacts after watching the film. He is a wonderful actor". Interestingly, Aamir Khan had once met Tom Hanks during a meeting with Steven Spielberg. Back in the day, Spielberg was filming a movie along with 'Forrest Gump' star Tom Hanks in Germany.

Spielberg further introduced Aamir to Hanks and referred to him as the "James Cameron of India". 'Laal Singh Chaddha', produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni.

