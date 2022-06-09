Breaking News
Mumbai: One dead, 19 injured as residential building collapses in Bandra
9 per cent of Mumbai's Covid-19 cases in past 24 days reported among children
Mumbai’s new Covid-19 cases inch towards 2,000
Four ghosts from the past reveal why they betrayed Mumbai
Mumbai: Fire breaks out at 4 scrap godowns in Mankhurd
Satyendar Jain's custodial remand extended for 5 days in PMLA case
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Aamir Khan: Very curious to see Tom Hanks' reaction to 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Aamir Khan: Very curious to see Tom Hanks' reaction to 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Updated on: 09 June,2022 10:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Talking about the same, Aamir says: "Forrest Gump is an iconic film. I am very curious to see how Tom Hanks reacts after watching the film. He is a wonderful actor"

Aamir Khan: Very curious to see Tom Hanks' reaction to 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account: Aamir Khan Productions


Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha', says he is curious to see Hollywood star Tom Hanks' reaction to the Bollywood adaptation of the iconic movie 'Forrest Gump'.

Talking about the same, Aamir says: "Forrest Gump is an iconic film. I am very curious to see how Tom Hanks reacts after watching the film. He is a wonderful actor". Interestingly, Aamir Khan had once met Tom Hanks during a meeting with Steven Spielberg. Back in the day, Spielberg was filming a movie along with 'Forrest Gump' star Tom Hanks in Germany.




Spielberg further introduced Aamir to Hanks and referred to him as the "James Cameron of India". 'Laal Singh Chaddha', produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni.


Show full article

Kareena Kapoor aamir khan Laal Singh Chaddha tom hanks bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK