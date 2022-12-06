×
Breaking News
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde’s busy schedule costs BMC Rs 6 lakh/month
Mumbai: Measles vaccination goes slow with only 5 per cent kids getting dose in 3 days
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway: Spot where Cyrus Mistry died gets crash cushion
Mumbai: BMC to reach out to 40,000 hawkers for PM SVANidhi loan scheme
Civic school enrollments plummeted by 27 per cent in 10 yrs: Report

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Did Ghodey Pe Sawaar for the fun of it Anushka Sharma

Did ‘Ghodey Pe Sawaar‘ for the fun of it: Anushka Sharma

Updated on: 06 December,2022 11:09 AM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Anushka is seen in a black-and-white montage as a 1940s star lip-syncing in the song, which was sung by Tripti Dimri's character Qala Manjushree

Did ‘Ghodey Pe Sawaar‘ for the fun of it: Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma. Pic/Twitter


Anushka Sharma has left netizens surprised with her cameo in 'Qala' as a retro superstar. Her presence in the film was kept a closely guarded secret and it seems like it’s become a huge talking point with audiences who are vocalising how they want to see her more on screen!


Anushka’s special appearance in 'Qala' is in the much-loved song 'Ghodey Pe Sawaar' which has become the talk of the town! In the movie, Anushka is seen in a black-and-white montage as a 1940s star lip-syncing in the song, which was sung by Tripti Dimri's character Qala Manjushree. 



Anushka is happy that her presence has surprised people who are going ga-ga about her performance in her brother Karnesh Ssharma’s production.


She says, “I did this song for the fun of it. No other reason whatsoever and I enjoyed myself doing it! I had fun playing a yesteryears actress and I’m really happy to see the reactions from people for my special appearance. I wasn’t expecting that people would like it so much but I’m glad that they have and are happy to see me on screen after sometime.”

As soon as 'Qala' released, audiences took to social media to shower their love for Anushka! Reacting to the actress’s appearance in a song, netizens wrote comments like: ‘OMG! It feels amazing to see #AnushkaSharma back on screen after 4 years’, ‘Anushka sharma in a Retro heroine look is truly iconic’, ‘Anushka Sharma is the combination of beauty and versatility. This woman's screen presence is so good. Waiting for her comeback’. 

On the work front, Anushka will be seen essaying the role of the iconic Indian pace bowler Jhulan Goswami in the much talked about film Chakda Xpress. The film is inspired by the life and times one of Indian women cricket’s most revered cricketer. 

Also Read: Have you heard? Never forget dear wifey

Will you watch `Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4`?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Web Series Qala Tripti Dimri anushka sharma Music

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK