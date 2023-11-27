Suhana Khan, who will be making her acting debut with The Archies, has lent her voice to the song titled Jab Tum Na Theen from the Netflix musical

The Archies. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article The Archies: Suhana Khan turns singer with debut film, lends voice to Jab Tum Na Theen x 00:00

Suhana Khan announced her singing debut with The Archies The musical also marks her acting debut She has lent her voice to the song Jab Tum Na Theen

Suhana Khan will be bringing the popular comic character, Veronica Lodge from Archie, alive in the cinematic adaptation, The Archies. The Netflix musical is her debut film. The Zoya Akhtar directorial will release on December 7, 2023. Ahead of The Archies' premiere, the makers launched the album at a grand event in Mumbai on Saturday.

The album of The Archies exudes retro vibes with a perfect blend of vintage Rock 'n' Roll elements and freshness. Accomplished singers like Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan and others are associated with the project. The songs that were released till now were appreciated and now, a new track was launched today.

Giving a surprise, Suhana announced that she made her singing debut as well with The Archies. She lent her voice to the song titled Jab Tum Na Theen. Sharing the news, the young starlet wrote on Instagram, "I sang my first song!! Thank you @zoieakhtar & @shankar.mahadevan for being so patient with me. Please listen with kindness (sic)."

The Archies will have as many as 16 songs. At the album launch, the cast of the film gave live performances on a few of them. Songs like Va Va Voom, Asymmetrical, Choona Aasman, Sunoh and Dhishoom Dhishoom were among the tracks that were performed on the stage. The album also includes melodies like In Raahon Mein, Dear Diary, Jab Tum Na Theen, Lonely July, Everything is Politics, Plum Pudding and Yeh Saari Aawazein.

At the India Today Conclave's session titled 'New Kids on the Block: Meet the Gen Z of Bollywood aka The Archies Gang', Suhana opened up about playing Veronica. She said, "She is unabashedly herself and she knows her worth. That's something I'm learning from her. I guess knowing and realising that I felt extremely nervous, and at the same time, incredibly responsible. Zoya made me feel comfortable on my first day, and she did this for everyone. She just held her hand through it all. And she made Riverdale feel like home from the very first day."

The Archies is based on the popular comic, Archie. Set in the '60s, the film is about Archie Andrews (Agastya Nanda), Betty Cooper (Khushi Kapoor), Veronica Lodge (Suhana Khan), Ethel Muggs (Dot), Jughead Jones (Mihir Ahuja), Reggie Mantle (Vedang Raina) and Dilton Doiley (Yuvraj Menda). They study at a high school in Riverdale. As they navigate through love and friendship, the bunch of teenagers have to protect and save their beloved Green Park, which is the oxygen of Riverdale.