Breaking News
Mumbai: How COVID-19 reinfection affects you
Mumbai: Chinese manja gone, but local glass-coated ones flood the market
Thane: 11 labourers rescued by activists from captivity in Bhiwandi
Mumbai: Four expanded civic hospitals in suburbs to be ready in 2024
Mumbai: Western Railway to welcome new AC trains in the New Year
shot-button
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Dunki star Taapsee Pannu on writer Kanika Dhillons contribution She was a huge help and addition to the film

'Dunki' star Taapsee Pannu on writer Kanika Dhillon's contribution: 'She was a huge help and addition to the film'

Updated on: 28 December,2023 06:12 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

'Dunki' actress Taapsee Pannu shares the invaluable contribution of writer Kanika Dhillon that helped her craft her character better

'Dunki' star Taapsee Pannu on writer Kanika Dhillon's contribution: 'She was a huge help and addition to the film'

Pic courtesy/ PR

Listen to this article
'Dunki' star Taapsee Pannu on writer Kanika Dhillon's contribution: 'She was a huge help and addition to the film'
x
00:00

Dunki actress Taapsee Pannu shares the invaluable contribution of writer Kanika Dhillon that helped her craft her character better. In a recent interview, she sheds light on the collaborative effort taken by them to deliver one of the most entertaining and loved scenes from the film.  


Taapsee Pannu said, "One of the writers on the film is Kanika Dhillon, who hails from Amritsar, who is from that land, jahan pe unko pata tha ko logo ki kis tarah ki struggle hoti hai, or unka apna take on IELTS and how they prepare for it. Coming from Punjab she was a huge help and addition to Dunki, especially crafting a female character, which she has been very good at with the films that she has done with me before - Manmarziyaan, Haseen Dilruba and now Dunki. The very important female touch and a Punjab background touch that she gave to this film helped us also understand like the IELTS scene.


She further added,"Woh mujhe yaad hai humne, Rajusir, Abhijat aur Kanika, we both sat Kanika and me a day before that scene, kyuki woh ek hi dialogue hai but woh itna important aur mazedar ho sakhta hai ya fir bilkul hi bakwaas lag sakhta hai. It can go extreme ways. So how do we make it entertaining pro max? So mujhe yaad hai hum Rajusir ke gharke basement mein baithe the, Kanika was helping me understand ki yeh wala word woh log bol sakhte hai ya iss wale word ka woh replacement hota hai, yeh nahi hota hai. So kaunse words unke bolneka ka dhang or pronunciation kis tarah ka ho sakhta hai, also yeh wala word woh nahi bolenge, iss wale word ke jagah woh yeh bolenge, toh humne ek ek word jo tha uss visa interview ka, woh actually craft kiya tha baithke ki kya-kya ek-ek word hoga, kya-kya buddbuddbudd kaise bolenge, she was really helpful and helping me understand how much of Punjabi, how much of English, and what kind of pronunciation of English words, so that really helped, jamming of all of us together to create that scene that all of us are clearly enjoying.”


'Dunki' directed by Rajkumar Hirani features an ensemble cast, alongside Taapsee it features exceptionally talented actors such as Shah Rukh Khan, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover. It is a  JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan.

'Dunki' released in theatres on December 21 2023.

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Dunki Shah Rukh Khan rajkumar hirani taapsee pannu vicky kaushal boman irani

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK