Nine years after Happy New Year, Shah Rukh in talks to reunite with Farah for a new project

Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan

Listen to this article Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan to reunite? x 00:00

Entertainment is a given when Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan get together. And we witnessed it when they made Main Hoon Na (2004), Om Shanti Om (2007), and Happy New Year (2014). After almost nine years, the two are set to collaborate again, but the project is still in the early stages of discussion.

Farah is set to return to direction with another masala potboiler soon and has found her producer in friend Shah Rukh, according to a source. “Earlier, a studio was going to back it, and the idea of SRK headlining it was also being discussed. But now, there’s been a shift in the storyline that requires a different range of actors to do the movie,” reveals a source. While Red Chillies—Shah Rukh’s production house—is currently prepping to release Atlee’s Jawan and is neck-deep in the shoot of Aryan Khan’s debut web series, we hear that a “preliminary agreement has settled between Farah and the production house”. “If all goes well, it will be announced later in the year and could kick off the shoot by the [end of] 2023,” informs the source.

ADVERTISEMENT