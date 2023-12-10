Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have been in the news for a while now due to their unconfirmed romance. On December 10, Sonakshi Sinha took to Instagram to wish her rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal a happy birthday

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have been in the news for a while now due to their unconfirmed romance. On December 10, Sonakshi Sinha took to Instagram to wish her rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal a happy birthday.

On December 10, Sonakshi Sinha took to her Instagram handle to post a collage of cute memories with her rumoured beau, Zaheer Iqbal. The video was set to the tune of 'Happy Birthday". The Instagram video consisted of various selfies of the two that showcased their fun and goofy sides.

Sonakshi captioned the video, "The cray to my Z(ee)... this is quite self explanatory. Happy birthday to my very own personal psycho, @iamzahero. "

On Sonakshi Sinha's birthday, Zaheer Iqbal posted a romantic tribute of his own. Taking to Instagram, Zaheer dropped a string of cute pictures with Sonakshi from their shoot sets to their outings.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Kuch toh log kahenge, logo ka kaam hai kehna. Neways.... You can always lean on me. You are the best. Keep "roaring" and soaring always. May you see more of the world than anyone ever has. May you always live the mermaid life. Always be Happy. I love you."

As soon as the post was uploaded, the actor's fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section. Birthday girl Sonakshi dropped heart emojis.

Actor Varun Sharma reacted with heart emojis. One of the users wrote, "Did he say, "I love you"?" Another commented, "OMG, this is just perfect!! I was waiting for this."

Sonakshi was in the news for her rumoured relationship with Zaheer. The couple has maintained that they are "just friends,". Sonakshi and Zaheer were last seen together in a film titled 'Double XL' and the music video 'Blockbuster'.

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, who is Sonakshi's father, is known for his iconic dialogue 'Khamosh', which turned a year older yesterday. On this occasion, he received a special wish from his daughter and actor, Sonakshi. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi was last seen in the song 'Kalaastar' with rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh. She will be seen in the upcoming action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.