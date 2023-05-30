Sonakshi Sinha shares pictures from her new house, says adulting is hard

Actor Sonakshi Sinha, who is currently riding high on the success of her maiden web-series 'Dahaad' alongside actors Vijay Varma and Gulshan Devaiah, took to her Instagram feed on Tuesday to share a string of pictures from her new house

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha took to her Instagram feed on Tuesday to share pictures of her new house! Sharing a string of images of herself in her yet to be completed house, Sonakshi wrote, "Adulting - HARD!!!! Head is swirling with plants and pots and lights and mattresses and plates and cushions and chairs and tables, forks and spoons, sinks and bins…. AAAARGH!!! Doing up a house is NOT easy!!!"

Meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha has definitely come a long way from being a cop-wife in her debut movie 'Dabangg' alongside megastar Salman Khan to the savage policewoman in the latest series 'Dahaad'. Sonakshi's 13-year-long journey narrates how well she has transformed in terms of picking roles which leave her mark on the audience.

The 8-episodic series 'Dahaad' is currently streaming exclusively on Prime Video where Sonakshi shares the screens with 'Darlings' star Vijay Varma and 'Hunterrr' star Gulshan Devaiah.

Sinha on her cinematic voyage said, "13 years after my debut in 'Dabangg,' where I played a cop-wife, I had the opportunity to mark my OTT debut as a cop with 'Dahaad'.

Taking about her character in the series Sinha said, "I believe was born to play this role, and it was one of my best experiences. Anjali Bhaati, a character, that has received so much love from viewers and fans, is a problem solver. Her commitment to her duty is unparalleled. She is like women we encounter every day who hold the fort at home and at work.

"It took me less than an hour to say yes to the script. And today I am so glad for this decision as every character is written with such compassion and authenticity that they resonate with our viewers. The time for powerful characters - strong, bold, and ready to action is now, especially if they are women," Sonakshi added to express why she nodded for the project without giving it a double thought.