"Papa, I fulfilled your dream", Sonakshi Sinha on playing cop in 'Dahaad'

Sonakshi Sinha. Pic/Yogen Shah

Sonakshi Sinha has a special connection with police uniforms! She made her debut opposite the 'Dabangg' Salman Khan, who played a cop in the movie (Dabangg). Then Sonakshi had an encounter with Rowdy Rathore Akshay Kumar in the movie 'Rowdy Rathore'! And now, the actor herself has donned the police uniform for her debut OTT series 'Dahaad'!

Speaking to ANI, Sonakshi said, "I was looking for a powerful character for a long time. It's a very interesting character. There are fun elements too. I have played such an important character after a long long time."

On the level of excitement she has before the release, she replied, "Abhi toh dil dahaad dahaad kar raha hai... Dil dhadak raha hai. Par excitement mein. (The heart beats faster due to excitement) The show marks my debut on the OTT platform as well. For the first time, the audience is going to watch me in a long format series."

When asked about the reaction of father Shatrughan Sinha after watching the trailer of 'Dahaad', Sonakshi said, "Papa bohat khush hai. (Papa is very happy). When I was a child, Papa used to tell his friends, my daughter would be a police officer. So after donning the uniform, I sent him the first photo and told Papa, I have fulfilled your dreams...' He is very keen to watch the show."

After 'Dahaad' trailer was launch, fans expressed their love and started commenting on the post. Fans are eagerly waiting to see Sonakshi Sinha as a cop.

Sonakshi has learnt bike riding, judo and action stunts for this riveting drama.

The 'Dabangg' actor was accompanied by Vijay Varma for the promotional event. After 'Darlings', Vijay is once again set to portray a grey character in the series.

When asked whether he is comfortable in the skin of a so-called 'villain', Vijay said, "I am happy at the place where I am. Public mujhe dhakel deta hai villain play karne ke liye, par uske baad bohat sara pyar bhi deta hai. (The audience push me to play villains, but they shower me with love for playing such characters).

Vijay was convinced from the beginning that Sonakshi has a lot of potential that needs to be explored. Complimenting her, Vijay said, "I was stunned to see how she has transformed herself in the show."

The series is created by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar and is directed by Kagti along with Ruchika Oberoi. The series also stars Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah in pivotal roles.

Dahaad' is all set to stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from May 12, 2023.

She also has various project lineup which includes 'Kakuda', 'Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness' and Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shriff starrer, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.

