Gulshan Devaiah: I have a huge crush on Sai Pallavi, but don't have the strength to approach her

The actor who is currently basking in the success of his latest web series, 'Dahaad', has revealed that he has a 'crush' on the 'Premam' star and called it his 'obsession'

The much-loved leading lady of the South film industry known for her outstanding acting prowess and natural beauty, actor Sai Pallavi has a massive fandom in the country spanning from up north to down south.

The 'Queen of Simplicity', who aces the no make-up look with confidence and keeps the audience hooked to the screen with her innate charm and elegance, Sai Pallavi has been ruling millions of hearts ever since she made her debut in 2015 with Malayalam film, 'Premam'.

A lot of young Indian men have a huge crush on the south diva, Sai Pallavi and Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah is no different! The actor who is currently basking in the success of his latest web series, 'Dahaad', has revealed that he has a 'crush' on the 'Premam' star and called it his 'obsession'.

In an interview with ETimes, Gulshan opened up about having a 'huge crush' on Sai and that he doesn't has the 'strength to approach her'. Gulshan said, “I have a huge crush on Sai Pallavi and it's been going on for a while now. I have her number too. But I don't have the strength to approach her. I think she is a wonderful actor and dancer. I think it's a crush only. There is nothing more than that. I'm a bit infatuated by her sometimes. But she is also a capable actress. She is a very good actor. And, hopefully, sometime in my life, as soon as I get an opportunity to work with her in a film, I think I'd be happy with that. I don't know about the rest. And what can I do if the rest is not going to happen? That's also there.”

The 'Hunterrr' star also clarified that it's nothing more than a crush and that he hopes to share screen space with Sai someday. On the same note Deviah added, "If it's meant to be, it'll happen. If it's not meant to be, then it won't happen. But if you get a chance to work with a good actor, that would be good. There's nothing wrong with that. At least you can do that much."

For the unversed, Gulshan was married to actress Kallirroi Tziafeta from Greece. They got married in 2012 and parted ways in 2020.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Gulshan who is currently seen in Sonakshi Sinha-led crime-thriller web series, 'Dahaad', will next be seen in Netflix's upcoming comic-thriller, 'Guns & Gulaabs'.