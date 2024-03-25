Taapsee Pannu married Mathias Boe in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur on March 23. The pre-wedding festivities kick-started on March 20.

Mathias Boe, Taapsee Pannu Pic/Instagram

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has officially tied the knot! The curly-haired beauty married longtime beau and badminton player Mathias Boe in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur. The wedding reportedly took place on March 23.

The wedding

A source informed News18, “The wedding took place in Udaipur and was an extremely intimate affair. The pre-wedding festivities kick-started on March 20. The couple was very sure that they didn’t want any media attention on their big day. Both of them are known to be very private and reserved people and they wouldn’t have had it any other way.”

“Taapsee’s ‘Dobaaraa’ and ‘Thappad’ co-star Pavail Gulati joined the guests at her and Mathais’ wedding. Anurag Kashyap, who shares a rather close bond with Taapsee and has directed her in films like Manmarziyaan and Dobaara and produced Saand Ki Aankh also flew to Udaipur,” added the source.

Writer Kanika Dhillon who has collaborated with Taapsee on ‘Haseen Dillruba’, ‘Manmarziyaan’, ‘Dunki’, and ‘Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba’ also shared a picture of herself on Instagram with the hashtag “Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi”.

Pavail Gulati shared an epic frame with Taapsee’s sister Shagun Pannu, and her cousin Evania Pannu.

Taapsee and Mathias

Taapsee and Mathias met after she went to watch one of his games several years ago. Mathias Boe is a former Danish shuttler. In an illustrious career for Denmark, he won several titles in doubles and team games. He turned coach after retirement in 2020. Back in 2023, Mathias was a part of Taapsee's birthday roast where he said in Hindi, "Meri girlfriend sabse sunder hai."

Taapsee’s work front

Taapsee was last seen in 'Dunki' alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Boman Irani, and Anil Grover. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film explores the 'Donkey Flight,' a risky and illegal method used by people to enter nations such as the United States of America, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

She will next be seen in 'Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba' which also stars Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal, and Jimmy Sheirgill. Written by Kanika Dhillon, it is a sequel to 'Haseen Dilruba', which premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix in July 2021 and gathered positive reviews from the audience and starred Vikrant, Taapsee Pannu, and actor Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles. Taapsee also has 'Khel Khel Mein' with Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor. The film is directed by Mudassar Aziz and also stars Aditya Seal and Ammy Virk. However, an official announcement regarding the film's details is awaited.

