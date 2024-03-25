Hours after reports of Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe's wedding surfaced, the actress was seen playing Holi in Mumbai with her beau and friends

Taapsee Pannu plays Holi with her friends

Listen to this article Taapsee Pannu plays Holi with Mathias Boe and friends amid reports of marriage, see pic x 00:00

Earlier today it was reported that actress Taapsee Pannu and her longtime boyfriend Mathias Boe tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on March 23. However, there has been no official confirmation about the same from the couple. Amid the reports, Taapsee was seen playing Holi with Mathias, her sister Shagun and their friends at her place in Mumbai.

Actor Abhilash Thapliyal who is friends with the Pannu sisters took to Instagram on Monday to share a group picture of them after playing Holi. Taapsee and Mathias could be seen in the pictures covered in Holi colours.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhilash Thapliyal (@abhilashthapliyal)

Mathias also took to his Instagram stories to share a selfie of his face covered in colours.

Mathias and Taapsee wedding:

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu married longtime beau and badminton player Mathias Boe in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur. The wedding reportedly took place on March 23.

A source informed News18, “The wedding took place in Udaipur and was an extremely intimate affair. The pre-wedding festivities kick-started on March 20. The couple was very sure that they didn’t want any media attention on their big day. Both of them are known to be very private and reserved people and they wouldn’t have had it any other way.”

“Taapsee’s ‘Dobaaraa’ and ‘Thappad’ co-star Pavail Gulati joined the guests at her and Mathais’ wedding. Anurag Kashyap, who shares a rather close bond with Taapsee and has directed her in films like Manmarziyaan and Dobaara and produced Saand Ki Aankh also flew to Udaipur,” added the source.

Writer Kanika Dhillon who has collaborated with Taapsee on ‘Haseen Dillruba’, ‘Manmarziyaan’, ‘Dunki’, and ‘Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba’ also shared a picture of herself on Instagram with the hashtag “Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi”.

Pavail Gulati shared an epic frame with Taapsee’s sister Shagun Pannu, and her cousin Evania Pannu.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pavail Gulati (@pavailgulati)

Taapsee and Mathias

Taapsee and Mathias met after she went to watch one of his games several years ago. Mathias Boe is a former Danish shuttler. In an illustrious career for Denmark, he won several titles in doubles and team games. He turned coach after retirement in 2020. Back in 2023, Mathias was a part of Taapsee's birthday roast where he said in Hindi, "Meri girlfriend sabse sunder hai."