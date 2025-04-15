Decode the ever changing world of Facebook, Instagram and Threads with Aleena Gandhi and Meta expert Ankit Rihal

Aleena Gandhi with Ankit Rihal on the podcast. Pic Courtesy/Aleena Dissects

Listen to this article Tune in to this podcast with an industry expert to learn more about social media hacks x 00:00

If you have questions about how to increase your followers on Instagram or how much content you should put out on Facebook, Aleena Dissects’ recent podcast episode with Ankit Rihal might come to your rescue. Rihal is part of the Creator Partnership at Meta India. As a part of his profession, he works closely with content creators and has a deep understanding of what works on the platform.

ADVERTISEMENT



Experts suggest diversifying content for better reach. Representation Pic/istock

The podcast host Aleena Gandhi interviews Rihal and using his expertise, helps us address simple problems like whether to use hashtags or keywords. In the show, Rihal emphasises the importance of creating good content. He points out that putting the same content on all the platforms can create fatigue in users. Instead, one should understand the platform and customise the content accordingly.

The expert busts the myth in the first few minutes of the podcast that Facebook is irrelevant. He points out that there are audiences, even today, especially in Tier Two and Three cities, who prefer Facebook as their primary platform.

Rihal also explains whether a user should niche down or keep their content broader, depending on the need. The one-hour-long podcast helps netizens dive deep into the Meta world. The podcast garnered more than 20,000 views on YouTube and the channel has 56,000 followers.

Log on to @aleenadissects on YouTube