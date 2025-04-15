Breaking News
Mumbai: Water tankers are back! MWTA call off strike after BMC chief assures of all help
Saif Ali Khan attack case: The curious case of mismatched fingerprints
Jogeshwari Terminus: Mumbai to get new railway terminus after 34 years
Bhandup man faces externment after viral cake video lists IPC charges
Mumbai weather updates: Experts call for urgent action amid heatwaves, say tailored plan is necessary
Summer 2025 Summer 2025
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Tune in to this podcast with an industry expert to learn more about social media hacks

Tune in to this podcast with an industry expert to learn more about social media hacks

Updated on: 15 April,2025 09:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Minal Sancheti | minal.sancheti@mid-day.com

Top

Decode the ever changing world of Facebook, Instagram and Threads with Aleena Gandhi and Meta expert Ankit Rihal

Tune in to this podcast with an industry expert to learn more about social media hacks

Aleena Gandhi with Ankit Rihal on the podcast. Pic Courtesy/Aleena Dissects

Listen to this article
Tune in to this podcast with an industry expert to learn more about social media hacks
x
00:00

If you have questions about how to increase your followers on Instagram or how much content you should put out on Facebook, Aleena Dissects’ recent podcast episode with Ankit Rihal might come to your rescue. Rihal is part of the Creator Partnership at Meta India. As a part of his profession, he works closely with content creators and has a deep understanding of what works on the platform.


Experts suggest diversifying content for better reach. Representation Pic/istock
Experts suggest diversifying content for better reach. Representation Pic/istock


The podcast host Aleena Gandhi interviews Rihal and using his expertise, helps us address simple problems like whether to use hashtags or keywords. In the show, Rihal emphasises the importance of creating good content. He points out that putting the same content on all the platforms can create fatigue in users. Instead, one should understand the platform and customise the content accordingly.


The expert busts the myth in the first few minutes of the podcast that Facebook is irrelevant. He points out that there are audiences, even today, especially in Tier Two and Three cities, who prefer Facebook as their primary platform.

Rihal also explains whether a user should niche down or keep their content broader, depending on the need. The one-hour-long podcast helps netizens dive deep into the Meta world. The podcast garnered more than 20,000 views on YouTube and the channel has 56,000 followers.

Log on to @aleenadissects on YouTube

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

facebook Instagram guide mumbai mumbai guide weekend guide things to do in mumbai Podcast

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK