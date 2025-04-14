According to officials, the case has been filed under section 351(2)(3) of BNS at Worli Police Station; the Worli Police have initiated a detailed investigation into the matter

Mumbai Police have registered an FIR after the Worli Control Room received a threatening message on WhatsApp stating, “Salman Khan ko ghar me ghus ke marenge” (We will enter Salman Khan’s house and kill him).

Senior officials were immediately apprised of the threat, following which an FIR was registered, and an investigation is currently underway.

“This is a fresh threat against actor Salman Khan. We have registered an FIR under Section 351(2)(3) ((Criminal Intimidation)) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Worli Police Station on Sunday, and investigations are ongoing,” said a senior Mumbai Police officer.

The Mumbai traffic police helpline has received many threat messages targeting the 59-year-old actor in the recent past.

In November last year, Salman Khan had received a threat. The threat, which was sent to the Mumbai traffic police helpline, had left authorities concerned for the actor's safety.

Khan had earlier received death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Khan has remained in the spotlight after two motorcycle-borne assailants fired five rounds outside his heavily guarded residence, Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, in the early hours of April 14.

The shooters—identified as Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21)—initially managed to flee to Gujarat. However, they were later apprehended and brought back to Mumbai for further questioning.

Preliminary investigations revealed that both the men were acting on the instructions of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and are believed to be among his close associates.

While Bishnoi is lodged in Ahmedabad's Sabarmati jail in cases including attempted murder and extortion, suspected members of his gang opened fire outside the actor's Bandra home in April last year.

Weeks after that, the Navi Mumbai police claimed to have uncovered a plot by the Bishnoi gang to kill Khan when he travelled to his farmhouse at Panvel near Mumbai.