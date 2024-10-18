Police suspect sender hails from Jharkhand, say he had travelled from Mumbai to Delhi and West Bengal in the past few days

Salman Khan after visiting the late NCP leader Baba Siddique’s family at their residence in Bandra West on October 12. Pic/Anurag Ahire

The Worli police have launched a manhunt to apprehend the person who made threats against actor Salman Khan in a message sent to the traffic police via WhatsApp. The police, who believe the accused hails from Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, said the person has been changing his location since the message was sent.

The police suspect that the sender of the message was in Delhi and West Bengal on October 12, the day NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) leader Baba Siddique—a close friend of Khan— was shot dead. The sender is believed to have been in Mumbai on October 9 as the number was traced to a public sector bank at BKC.

The matter came to light on October 17 when the Mumbai traffic police received the message in which Rs 5 crore was demanded from the actor. “Don't take this lightly, if Salman Khan wants to stay alive and end the enmity with Lawrence Bishnoi, he will have to pay Rs 5 crore. If the money is not given, Salman Khan’s fate will be worse than Baba Siddique’s,” the message stated.

Considering the seriousness of the situation, the police registered an FIR and began the investigation immediately. “The accused’s phone was switched off after the threat was sent. With the help of technical analysis, it was revealed that the individual is a Jharkhand resident. Multiple teams are investigating the matter,” said a police officer.

“One team has departed for Jamshedpur while another visited the bank at BKC,” he added.

Oct 17

Day traffic cops received message