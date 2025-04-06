The incident took place on Saturday night, following which the civic chief, Babasaheb Manohare, was rushed to a private hospital. The doctors have performed a surgery and said he is responding well to the treatment

The commissioner of the Latur Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra attempted suicide by shooting himself with a gun on Saturday night at around 11.30 pm.

The incident took place at Babasaheb Manohare's residence on Barshi Road, following which the civic chief was rushed to a private hospital, where his condition was reported to be critical, an officer stated.

According to PTI, the officer said that the reason behind the step was not yet clear.

Manohare was subsequently rushed to the Sahyadri Hospital, the officer said.

An emergency surgery was conducted after a bullet pierced the right side of his skull, causing severe bleeding, hospital director Dr Hanumant Kinikar informed, according to PTI.

However, doctors managed to stabilise his condition, and he was responding well to the treatment, Dr Kinikar further added.

According to his family members, Manohare had dinner as usual on Saturday and chatted with everyone at home. They heard a gunshot after he retired to his room.

Manohare took charge as Latur civic chief on October 20, 2022. He recently presented the municipal corporation's annual budget on March 27, an official stated.

Two held for abetting cousin's suicide in Pune

Two people have been arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of their 20-year-old cousin in the Pimpri Chinchwad suburb of Maharashtra's Pune, police said on Sunday.

The victim, an employee of a corporate firm, allegedly died by suicide in the Hinjewadi area on February 12, an officer said.

As per PTI, the police stated that he had shared a video on social media before he died in which he accused his two cousins of causing him to take the extreme step.

The officer said, "The man was an office boy in a corporate company. In the video, he alleged that his cousins harassed him by asking him about his salary."

Following a probe, the police have arrested his cousins, aged 25 and 23 under section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said, adding that the duo was remanded in police custody till Monday.

Soldier dies by suicide at Army camp in Jammu-Kashmir

A soldier allegedly died by suicide an Army camp in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Sunday, officers said.

The Sepoy, posted with 26 Rashtriya Rifles, was on sentry duty when he shot himself at Dharmund military hospital at 3.40 am, the officers added.

The reason behind his extreme step was not known immediately. The body has been shifted to Ramban district hospital for post-mortem.

According to the officers, the soldier was a native of Rajasthan and had rejoined his duty on March 28 after availing almost two months of leave.

(With PTI inputs)