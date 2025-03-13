The operation, which involved on-road checking, started at 8 pm on Wednesday and continued till this morning, an official said

During the operation, lodges and hotels were checked. Representational Pic/File

The Latur Police in Maharashtra conducted a combing operation in the district, which resulted in 33 history-sheeters being detained for questioning and 12 persons taken into preventive custody, an official said on Thursday, reported the PTI.

The operation, which involved on-road checking, started at 8 pm on Wednesday and continued till this morning, he said.

"Action was also taken against 20 drunk drivers. During the operation, lodges and hotels were checked. The police team comprised 32 officers and 260 constables," he added, according to the PTI.

Mumbai Police conduct 'All Out Operation' in city, arrest 12 wanted and absconding accused

In a similar routine operation, earlier last month, the Mumbai Police conducted a special overnight 'All Out Operation' in city and nabbed as many as 12 wanted or absconding accused, the had earlier police said.

The special 'All Out Operation' was conducted in Mumbai on the intervening night of February 28 and March 1, said an official.

The officials said that the Mumbai Police conducted the special routine operation which began on February 28 at 11 pm and it went on till March 1 at 2:30 am.

Top police officials, including Additional Commissioners of Police, Deputy Police Commissioners, Divisional Assistant Commissioners, and Senior Police Inspectors, were part of the massive operation.

The motive behind the routine operation is to keep up and maintain the law and order in the city, sources said.

During the operation, the city police officials conducted combing operations at as many as 207 locations across Mumbai which resulted in the arrest of as many as 12 suspects who had either been wanted or absconding in criminal cases, the officials said.

"16 individuals possessing illegal weapons was also taken during the operation," said an official.

The police officials also conducted raids on several illegal activities in the city. The raids were conducted at as many as 14 locations related to gambling and other illegal activities, the police said.

The police has issued non-bailable warrants to at least 46 individuals and 25 individuals were served standing warrants in cases against them.

During the operation, 15 cases were filed against individuals who were found in possession with drugs.

As many as 56 individuals were booked under Sections 120 and 122 of the Maharashtra Police Act for suspicious activities.

As part of the All Out Operation, the police also conducted naka bandis across the city. A total of 113 locations across different police station jurisdictions had checkpoints or "naka bandi" for vehicle inspections and as many as 6,901 vehicles, including two-wheelers and four-wheelers, were checked by the police officials.

"Action was taken against 1,891 vehicle drivers under various traffic law violations. At least 70 drivers were charged under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act for driving under the influence of alcohol," said an official.

(with PTI inputs)