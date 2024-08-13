Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more

Doctors in Mumbai are protesting along with their colleagues in the rest of the country. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Mumbai doctors join their colleagues across country in protests; Markets fall marginally and more x 00:00

Mid-Day's Top News at this hour!

Stock market opens marginally lower despite CPI inflation hitting 5-year low

The stock market opened on a subdued note on Tuesday, reflecting the latest economic data releases. India's consumer price index (CPI) eased to 3.54 per cent in July, marking a nearly five-year low, falling below the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) target of 4 per cent while industrial production (IIP) recorded a growth of 4.2 per cent in June 2024. Despite these developments, market sentiment remained cautious, leading to a flat opening.

Doctors in Mumbai join colleagues across country in protests, demand justice for Kolkata sexual assault, murder victim

Resident doctors of government hospitals across the country went on an indefinite strike on Monday to protest against the brutal sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The strike paralysed services in OPDs (out-patient departments) and affected non-emergency surgeries. On Tuesday, the doctors from Mumbai hospitals joined in the protests. The stir was in response to a call from the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA), which said, "The strike will not be lifted until justice is served and our demands are met." Read more

Grit that broke Brits!

While skipper Harmanpreet Singh and retiring goalkeeper PR Sreejesh have been heralded in the wake of Indian hockey’s second consecutive Olympic bronze medal at the Paris Games, one man’s heroic efforts have gone under the radar. Midfielder Manpreet Singh, 32, who led India to the bronze medal at 2020 Tokyo Olympics, played a stellar role in ensuring the men’s team secured back-to-back Olympic medals for the first time in 52 years. Read more

Prabhas raazi to be a Razakar

Where there is Prabhas, there is an ambitious cinematic venture. Even as he is shooting the latest schedule of The Raja Saab in Hyderabad (Prabhas minus his special powers, August 7), work has begun on the actor’s next with director Hanu Raghavapudi. mid-day has learnt that the period drama spans the 1930s and 1940s, with the Razakar movement serving as the backdrop. Read more