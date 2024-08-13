Sources say Prabhas’ next with Sita Ramam director Hanu to trace the Razakar movement; period drama to roll in September

Prabhas and Iman Esmail

Where there is Prabhas, there is an ambitious cinematic venture. Even as he is shooting the latest schedule of The Raja Saab in Hyderabad (Prabhas minus his special powers, August 7), work has begun on the actor’s next with director Hanu Raghavapudi. mid-day has learnt that the period drama spans the 1930s and 1940s, with the Razakar movement serving as the backdrop.

Hanu Raghavapudi

From what we’ve heard, Raghavapudi of Sita Ramam (2022) fame plans to kick off the shoot from September 21 in Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu. A source reveals, “The Razakars were a paramilitary volunteer force, which supported the rule of Mir Osman Ali Khan, Asaf Jah VII, and resisted the integration of Hyderabad State into India. The force was formed in 1938 and disbanded in 1948 after India annexed the state. The movie will simultaneously trace India’s freedom struggle. Prabhas will play a volunteer in the Razakar force, who falls in love with a village woman.”

The love story will be an integral part of the narrative. Raghavapudi was scouting for a trained Indian classical dancer to play the female lead and zeroed in on dancer-social media influencer Iman Esmail. The source adds, “Political leaders like Hitler, Subhas Chandra Bose and others will be shown in the pan-India actioner. Costume designer Sheetal Sharma and composer Vishal Chandrasekhar have already begun their work on the project. While the film is largely set in a village, Hanu and cinematographer Sudeep Chatterjee will also shoot some portions in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, as well as Russia and Japan.”