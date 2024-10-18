Breaking News
Salman Khan death threat: Worli Police registers case over extortion and threats

Updated on: 18 October,2024 12:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe

Salman Khan. File Photo

The Worli Police have filed a case in connection to the threat message received by the Mumbai traffic police on Friday demanding Rs 5 crore from Bollywood actor Salman Khan as extortion.


The Mumbai Police had said that a threatening message was received on the WhatsApp number of Mumbai Traffic Police, demanding Rs 5 crore from actor Salman Khan "to end his long-standing rivalry with Lawrence Bishnoi."


The person who sent the death threat message claimed to be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and threatened to endanger Bollywood actor Salman Khan's life if the extortion money was not paid.


According to the Mumbai police, "A threatening message was received on the WhatsApp number of the Mumbai Traffic Police, demanding Rs 5 crore from Bollywood actor Salman Khan to settle his long-standing rivalry with Lawrence Bishnoi."

The sender warned, "Don't take this lightly. If Salman Khan wants to stay alive and resolve his enmity with Lawrence Bishnoi, he must pay Rs 5 crore. If the money is not paid, Salman Khan's fate will be worse than Baba Siddique's."

The Salman Khan death threat incident comes in the backdrop of the recent murder of Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique.

Earlier on Thursday, the Mumbai Police issued a look-out circular (LOC) for Shiv Kumar Gautam and Zeeshan Akhtar who shot at NCP leader Baba Siddique. The Mumbai Police had initially issued a Look Out Circular against only Shubham Lonkar, and now it has issued it against these two as well, police suspect that they might flee to Nepal.

According to the police, the information about the accused has been given at every border and airport and the search for the accused is ongoing.

So far, the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested four accused, while three remain at large, with police actively searching for them.

The NCP leader and former Maharashtra Minister Siddique was shot outside his office in Nirmal Nagar.

He sustained two gunshot wounds to the chest and was taken to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for emergency treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries on October 12.

