Sukha is one of the primary suspects accused of performing reconnaissance (recce) on actor Salman Khan's farmhouse in Panvel, Navi Mumbai, in preparation for an assault

In a significant operation, Navi Mumbai's Panvel City Police apprehended a shooter named Sukha in Panipat, Haryana. Sukha is one of the primary suspects accused of performing reconnaissance (recce) on actor Salman Khan's farmhouse in Panvel, Navi Mumbai, in preparation for an assault.

Sukha had an FIR filed against him with the Navi Mumbai Police, and he is currently being brought to the city for further inquiry. This arrest comes after the imprisonment of five other accused in the investigation which began after Salman Khan house firing case, with one charge sheet submitted earlier this year.

Sukha's arrest is expected to reveal additional leads in the continuing probe.

The actor's statement, in connection to the Salman Khan house firing case, is also attached to the chargesheet. He had told the police, earlier this year, that he believed Lawrence Bishnoi's gang carried out the firing outside his house to kill him and his family members.

Reportedly, the Lawrence Bishnoi and Sampat Nehra gangs had sent out between 60 and 70 individuals to keep an eye on Khan's whereabouts to perform recce at his Bandra home, Panvel farmhouse, and filming locations.

On April 24, a case was filed against multiple people at the Panvel Town police station after detailed information on the conspiracy to assassinate Khan was obtained.

Salman Khan house firing: Case overview

Salman Khan, a prominent actor, was the focus after two bike-borne men opened fire outside his home. The Salman Khan house firing incident happened on April 14, 2024, wherein the accused fired gunshots outside his residence Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai's Bandra.

The incident was carried out by two members of the Bishnoi gang, a religious group that worships the blackbuck deer. The gunmen, who fled the scene on a motorbike, caused no casualties or injuries. Khan, who was in the flat at the time with many family members, was not hurt.

The Salman Khan firing incident prompted the Mumbai police to conduct an immediate investigation, which resulted in the arrest of the two gunmen in Gujarat. According to the authorities, Amnol Bishnoi, the younger brother of Lawrence Bishnoi, the gang's leader, plotted the attack.

The Bishnoi gang had previously threatened Khan for his role in a contentious hunting episode involving a blackbuck, an endangered species revered by the community. The Salman Khan house firing incident has refocused attention on the actor's security and previous legal issues relating to the blackbuck poaching case.

With PTI inputs